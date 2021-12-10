ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts addresses hospital staffing shortages

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts announced more measures on Friday to give hospitals dealing with “critical” staffing shortages and an influx of patients more flexibility to ensure sufficient acute care capacity.

The state Department of Public Health in conjunction with the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association announced guidance to reduce certain nonessential, elective services and procedures by 50%, starting next Wednesday.

Certain non-essential, elective services and procedures were reduced by 30% last month.

The state has lost about 500 medical/surgical and ICU hospital beds and hospitals are seeing a high level of patients, mostly due to non-COVID-19 related reasons, the department said.

In order to assure hospital inpatient capacity, the department issued an emergency order that provides ICU nursing staff ratio flexibility and that permits hospitals to create capacity in alternate spaces.

“Today’s actions will help alleviate pressures by providing hospitals with staffing flexibility in order to reopen inpatient capacity in licensed and alternate space not currently being utilized,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said in a statement.

The state’s health care community is under “tremendous pressure, and these flexibilities will provide hospitals with additional tools to remain nimble and accessible as they navigate the weeks ahead,” hospital association President and CEO Steve Walsh said.

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

13 hospitals closing departments, ending services

Several healthcare organizations have closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages. Below are 13 closures or service endings announced, advanced or finalized in the last two months, as reported on by Becker's Hospital Review. 1. Mercyhealth...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

Five hospitals recently announced they are temporarily or permanently closing services as staffing problems persist during the COVID-19 pandemic:. Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
HEALTH SERVICES
wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

US Nurses Leaving Hospital Bedsides

"I could not understand how this highly educated, powerful trauma nurse is now the patient." A registered nurse who asks that we call her "Gi" is talking about herself. While working in the emergency room of her community hospital at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gi started crying unconsolably, unable to speak or function. She was having a panic attack and was later hospitalized in an in-patient psychiatric facility, diagnosed with PTSD. Gi is back at a hospital bedside now - as a hospice nurse.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
CNN

Three Northeast states deploy National Guard amid medical capacity crisis due to pandemic

(CNN) — The governors of Maine and New York deployed the National Guard in response to dangerously low capacity at statewide medical facilities due to the pandemic. The New York National Guard announced Wednesday that it had deployed 120 medics and medical technicians to a dozen long-term care facilities statewide. The deployment came at the behest of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who issued the order last week in response to staffing shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

Overwhelmed by COVID cases, an Aroostook hospital cuts elective surgery

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine – Northern Light AR Gould has turned the day surgery unit into additional in-patient beds and the two local colleges have loaned their nursing program hospital beds to help Gould handle the influx of COVID-19 cases. These measures have increased the hospital’s number of beds by...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
whatsupmag.com

Hogan Announces Additional Actions to Address Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

State Continues Preparations for Convergence of Delta and Omicron Variants State Health Officials Direct Hospitals to Update Emergency Capacity Plans, Maximize Use of Regional Hospitals and Alternate Care SitesHospitals Ordered to Establish Community-Based Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Programs. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the state surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations today, Governor Larry Hogan announced...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Nursing Staff#Ap#Icu
wfmd.com

Governor Taking Action Due To Increased Hospitalizations From COVID-19

Onslaught of patients expected from the COVID variants, the flu. Annapolis, Md (KM) There’s been a rapid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland, and Governor Larry Hogan wants the state’s hospitals to be prepared. He says the Maryland Department of Health has directed hospitals to update their emergency plans so they are prepared for the expected onslaught of patients with the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19, as well as influenza.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
MedicalXpress

Study: Spike in hospitals suing patients over unpaid medical bills

A study by researchers at Yale and Stanford universities reveals a significant increase in lawsuits over unpaid hospital bills in Wisconsin, providing further evidence of the financial hardship that the U.S. health care system is causing patients. The study, published Dec. 6 in the journal Health Affairs, found that lawsuits...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WBUR

Mass. hospitals see significant number of COVID breakthrough cases

If you’re vaccinated and you get COVID-19, the chance you’ll need hospital care is still very rare. In Massachusetts, the rate is 0.05%. But as COVID cases surge, hospitals are reporting a significant portion of patients who’ve had their initial vaccine shot — or shots — and a few who’ve received a booster as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
boreal.org

Walz Names Long-Term Care Sites To Get Guard Staffing Help

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday sent the first three Minnesota National Guard skilled nursing teams to care facilities statewide on Monday as part of an effort to fix staffing woes amid the current wave of COVID-19 infections. Fifty Guard members were to begin providing care Tuesday at facilities in...
HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Kaiser Oakland Medical Center Staffers Tied to COVID Omicron Outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Eleven of 12 COVID-19 cases tied to an omicron variant outbreak in Alameda County are fully vaccinated and boosted staff members at Kaiser hospital in Oakland, according to a Kaiser Permanente spokesman. The Kaiser Oakland Medical Center initially identified a COVID case among staff...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: California Health Officials to Reinstitute Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California state health officials on Monday confirmed that an alarming increase in COVID-19 case rates would lead the state to reinstitute an indoor mask mandate and other restrictions starting December 15. The announcement was made during a phone teleconference with California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly Monday afternoon. Ghaly said that in the two and a half weeks since Thanksgiving, California has seen a 47% increase in case rates. He noted that some places like the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles were doing well thanks to higher vaccination rates, but that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

682K+
Followers
361K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy