Massachusetts addresses hospital staffing shortages

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts announced more measures on Friday to give hospitals dealing with “critical” staffing shortages and an influx of patients more flexibility to ensure sufficient acute care capacity.

The state Department of Public Health in conjunction with the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association announced guidance to reduce certain nonessential, elective services and procedures by 50%, starting next Wednesday.

Certain non-essential, elective services and procedures were reduced by 30% last month.

The state has lost about 500 medical/surgical and ICU hospital beds and hospitals are seeing a high level of patients, mostly due to non-COVID-19 related reasons, the department said.

In order to assure hospital inpatient capacity, the department issued an emergency order that provides ICU nursing staff ratio flexibility and that permits hospitals to create capacity in alternate spaces.

“Today’s actions will help alleviate pressures by providing hospitals with staffing flexibility in order to reopen inpatient capacity in licensed and alternate space not currently being utilized,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said in a statement.

The state’s health care community is under “tremendous pressure, and these flexibilities will provide hospitals with additional tools to remain nimble and accessible as they navigate the weeks ahead,” hospital association President and CEO Steve Walsh said.