ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft Shares New Windows 11 Wallpapers with PANTONE’s Color of the Year

By Andrew Heinzman
reviewgeek.com
 4 days ago

The now-famous Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper is available in four new flavors! Microsoft launched the new wallpapers to celebrate PANTONE’s Color of the Year 2022, a purple shade called Very Peri. Several Microsoft apps are also getting the periwinkle treatment, including Edge, Teams,...

www.reviewgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they’re best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of. Borescope cameras are basically snake cameras that can see inside of almost...
ELECTRONICS
Yoga Journal

Pantone’s Color of the Year Is Officially Here. These 6 Yoga Products Are On Trend

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. There are only a few weeks left until 2022 arrives (crazy, I know), and if you’re anything like me, you’re anxiously awaiting the new year, resting way too much hope on a small date change. Turns out, the Pantone Institute is just like you and me. For the first time in the 23-year history of their always anticipated color of the year, Pantone created a brand new hue for 2022. The color, dubbed Very Peri, mixes traditional blues with hidden violets and reds. Pantone says the color encourages creativity and curiosity and “helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives.”
YOGA
The Independent

Microsoft Windows starts telling users off if they try to download Google’s Chrome browser

Microsoft has started telling off Windows users if they try and download the rival Chrome browser.If users navigate to the page to download Chrome on their Windows computer, they will see an array of pop-ups that gently chide them for trying to download Google’s alternative.Instead, they are encouraged to use Microsoft’s built-in Edge browser.The notifications appear differently from normal Edge notifications, and as such seem to have been coded into Windows itself. They are showing on both Windows 10 and 11.Some of the prompts are more dry, simply claiming that Edge is a better browser and users should download it....
SOFTWARE
NBC New York

Pantone Announces 2022 Color of the Year: ‘Very Peri'

Pantone has officially revealed its color of the year for 2022: “Very Peri.”. This year’s color is a periwinkle blue with violet-red undertones — designed, the company says, with the glowing screens of our digital world in mind. In a news release, Pantone representatives explain that the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pantone#Microsoft Powerpoint#Windows#Res#Powerpoint#Very Peri#The Microsoft Store
thespruce.com

Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year Has Finally Arrived

One of our very favorite forecasts for hues for the coming year has arrived! After a string of Instagram posts recapping every Color of the Year from 2010 until now, renowned color company Pantone officially announced their 2022 shade to be one they’ve created specifically to mark the occasion. Welcoming PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri to the family, the brand describes the vibrant pick as “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Pantone just revealed its 2022 Color of the Year — here's how to style it

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
investing.com

Pantone' Color of the Year' Gets the NFT Treatment

Yesterday, Tezos self-styled itself as the green blockchain due to proof-of-stake bona fides, yet the blockchain company is embracing a very different color today— "Very Peri Blue." Pantone announced on Wednesday that the periwinkle vibe had won its esteemed Pantone Color Of The Year 2022 award. Pantone revealed why...
BUSINESS
Design Taxi

PANTONE To Release NFT Collection In 2022 Color Of The Year

PANTONE’s reigning 2022 Color of the Year is a never-before-seen hue called ‘Very Peri’, and marks the first time in the color authority’s history that it has created a color from scratch for the annual tradition. In doing so, PANTONE has exemplified the inventive, futuristic nature of the Very Peri, and now, it’s getting the gears moving by launching its first official non-fungible tokens.
BEAUTY & FASHION
beautypackaging.com

A Look Back at 7 Years of the Pantone Color of the Year

Very Peri (Pantone #17-3938) is a mix of blues with a violet-red undertone. It’s a brand new color Pantone created to reflect how the world is changing. It’s a joyous and dynamic hue that encourages ‘courageous creativity and imaginative expression,’ highlighting our ‘expansive possibilities.’ Illuminating (Pantone #17-5104) and Ultimate Gray (#13-0647) are "two independent colors that together create an aspirational pairing—conjoining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine filled day," Pantone states. The cheerful yellow sparkles, paired with a ‘dependable’ gray conveys strength and hope.
BEAUTY & FASHION
reviewgeek.com

Some Android Phones Can’t Call 911, And It’s Microsoft’s Fault

On November 30th, a Reddit user reported that their Android phone could not call 911 during a medical emergency. Google has now reproduced the bug and confirms that, oddly enough, Microsoft Teams is to blame. The companies are now working to patch this issue, but in the meantime, Android users with Teams should take a moment to make sure that they’re safe.
CELL PHONES
reviewgeek.com

Microsoft Goes Hands-Free With an Insane Windows 11 Feature

The latest Windows 11 Insider build (version 22518) includes a ton of new features, including a daily wallpaper tool, an awful widgets button that eats up the taskbar, and to our surprise, an advanced hands-free control system called Voice Access. Despite the recent failure of Cortana, Microsoft is one of...
reviewgeek.com

OneDrive Is Now the Best iCloud Alternative for Mac Users, Here’s Why

Microsoft is now offering Mac users a pre-release build of OneDrive for Apple Silicon. The ARM-based application runs faster and more efficiently on M1 devices than previous OneDrive releases, and funny enough, it makes OneDrive the best iCloud alternative on macOS. Technically speaking, most x86 apps work fine on Apple...
COMPUTERS
reviewgeek.com

Oppo’s First Foldable Hints at the Future of OnePlus

After years of work and several canceled prototypes, Oppo is finally launching its first foldable phone. The unfortunately-named Oppo Find N arrives December 15th for an unknown price, and although the phone isn’t guaranteed to be a success, it hints at the future of both Oppo and its famous sub-brand, OnePlus.
CELL PHONES
thefocus.news

Pantone Color Of The Year’s many-hued history explored

The Pantone Colour Institute has chosen a Color Of The Year every year since 2000, but the NJ-based company’s choice for next year is a little different – it’s new. Here’s a quick look at the history of Pantone’s colours of the year – how do they choose them, and have any of them been of particular significance?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Curbed

Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2022 Is Really More of the Same

Whenever Pantone has released Color of the Year, as the color standards company has done annually since 2000, it has plumbed its library of hues to find something that represents a cultural forecast for the year ahead. But for 2022, the brand did something a little different — it launched an entirely new color: PANTONE 17-3938, also known as Very Peri. Pantone describes it as a “dynamic periwinkle-blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone,” and goes on to say “this happiest and warmest of all the blue hues introduces an empowering mix of newness.” Except this color doesn’t seem new. It just feels like the recent colors of the year were recycled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
reviewgeek.com

The Best Chrome Extensions of 2021, According to Google

Ready to improve your browsing experience? Google just published its favorite Chrome extensions of 2021, including some extensions dedicated to productivity, shopping, and education. Whether you’re working at an office or chilling at home, these are the Chrome extensions worth trying. Want to take a long look back at...
COMPUTERS
reviewgeek.com

Forget Amazon: Google Play Games Will Bring Android Titles to Windows 11

One of Windows 11’s defining features is its ability to run Android apps and games. But Microsoft is using Amazon to deliver these apps and games to the public, and that sucks, because Amazon’s App Store is incredibly limited. Now, it seems that Google will bring its Play Games store, along with tons of much-needed Android titles, to Windows 11.
TECHNOLOGY
reviewgeek.com

The Best Translation Apps for iPhone or Android

If you’re traveling abroad, learning a new language, or need help reading a sign or menu, these are the best translation apps worth downloading. While the most popular option is Google Translate, there are several other helpful translator apps with various languages or features worth considering. Table of Contents.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy