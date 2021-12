Max Muncy (-10.87)- See the piece in this series on first basemen. Ty France (-14.93)- See the piece in this series on first basemen. Eduardo Escobar (+10.58)- Escobar’s rise is likely due to his signing a deal in New York. However, that was not the best of landing spots for him. He moves from the friendly confines of Milwaukee and Chicago to a worse ball park in New York and likely is hitting seventh in the revamped Mets lineup. I like his eligibility, but am probably fading him at the price.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO