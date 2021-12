Does anyone know what is going on at the AMC theater in Quincy? Are they closed? Open? Renovating? Help me answer these questions!. I'm writing this as a concerned movie-going citizen of Quincy, what is going on at the AMC Theater in this town? It all started with a Facebook post from a close friend of mine, who is also a big-time movie-going citizen of Quincy, and in that post, he mentioned that he drove by the AMC Classic in Quincy on 33rd st. and that it was dark and looked closed on a Sunday afternoon. In the post, he also mentioned that there were no showtimes listed, so I went and investigated for myself and found the same thing!

QUINCY, MO ・ 15 DAYS AGO