Robert Toombs Christian Academy competed against Pinewood Christian Academy on Monday, December 6th. The Lady Patriots defeated the Lady Crusaders 20-8. Top scorers for Monday's game were sophomore Ansley Akins with four points and freshman Kylie Acosta with three points. "Monday's game was a tough loss. PCA is a big rival since they are right down the road from us. The girls played very hard and we played solid defense. We just couldn't get some of our open shots to fall," says Coach Jake Wilkinson, Lady Crusader's Head Basketball Coach.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO