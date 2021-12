McDonough leaders this weekend will unearth a time capsule buried in the town square in 1971. A ceremony to celebrate the unveiling is set for 11 a.m. Saturday on the square in downtown McDonough. The time capsule was buried in 1971 in celebration of the sesquicentennial anniversary of the county with various documents, paraphernalia and pop culture items of the day, the Henry County city said.

MCDONOUGH, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO