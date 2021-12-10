ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic excess drinking costs 58 lives

Sunderland Echo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 58 people in the area who died from alcohol-specific causes were among 6,985 nationally, according to Public Health England data – as deaths directly caused by excess drinking soared by a record 20%. The figure for Sunderland is two more than was recorded in 2019. Dr...

