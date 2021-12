STURGIS — The Spearfish Spartans connected on a last second shot to defeat Sturgis Brown 53-51, Saturday in Sturgis. With nine seconds on the clock, Spearfish’s Ryan Palmer drove the full length of the court and laid in the winning basket, with one second left on the clock, to give the Spartans the win. 53-51.

STURGIS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO