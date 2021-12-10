NEIGHBOR WANTS TO EXPRESS THANKS FOR HELP PROVIDED

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — When Ken Sammy was in the intensive care unit with COVID last January, doctors gave him 24 hours to live. "He had pneumonia and he had a kidney infection, and they were keeping him in the hospital. We assumed he would be in the hospital overnight," said his wife Karma Sammy. "The doctor said he has 24 hours. And I said no. He’s going to make it. And the doctors looked at me and said he’s not going to make it. Your husband is dying. And I said, yes I know, I see that. I said Kenneth Sammy you need to come back to me, you cannot leave me, you need to come back, do you hear me, you need to come back. And I was calling him back. I knew he was dying. But I put my faith and my trust in God at that moment."

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO