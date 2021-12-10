ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US issues sanctions, visa bans to mark Human Rights Day

By BEN FOX
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26meLw_0dJeCxxC00
Myanmar An empty street is seen Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Mandalay, central Myanmar. Streets were seen empty in Mandalay Friday as people participated in a "silent strike" to mark International Human Rights Day. Many offices, shops and restaurants were closed and people stayed indoors in protest of the military takeover. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. issued financial sanctions and visa bans on former and current government officials and entities in nine countries Friday — including China, Myanmar and Russia — as part of coordinated actions with Canada and the U.K. to coincide with International Human Rights Day.

Canada and the U.K. joined with the U.S. in imposing the latest in a series of measures aimed at freezing military authorities in Myanmar out of the global finance system in response to the Feb. 1 overthrow of the democratically elected government and the violent crackdown on the opposition that has followed.

U.S. authorities simultaneously issued financial sanctions and visa bans on a broad array of officials and entities from the throughout the world, including Chinese authorities involved in the repression of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities and a Russian university that helps North Korea raise money with an abusive overseas labor program.

“We are determined to put human rights at the center of our foreign policy and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses, no matter where they occur,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in announcing the measures.

The State Department action makes 12 current and former officials from six countries — Uganda, China, Belarus, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Mexico — ineligible along with their immediate family to enter the U.S. under a law that authorizes banning people implicated in a “gross violation of human rights or significant corruption.”

A separate but coordinated set of actions by the Treasury Department imposed financial sanctions and other restrictions on 15 people and 10 entities in China, Myanmar, Russia, North Korea and Bangladesh.

They included investment restrictions on a Chinese company, SenseTime Group Ltd., connected to the mass government surveillance operations in China. The company has developed facial recognition programs that can determine a target's ethnicity, with a particular focus on identifying ethnic Uyghurs.

"On International Human Rights Day, Treasury is using its tools to expose and hold accountable perpetrators of serious human rights abuse," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in announcing the measures.

Two Chinese government officials who have been involved with the repression of Uyghurs and other minorities in the far western Xinjiang region of their country were among those banned from entering the U.S.

Shohrat Zakir, the chairman of the region from 2018-2021, and Erken Tuniyaz, who holds the position now and was previously vice chairman, presided over a repressive campaign of forced assimilation and forced labor that has included the imprisonment of more than 1 million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities under brutal conditions.

The sanctions include officials in Bangladesh who are involved with the country's anti-drug Rapid Action Battalion, a task force founded in 2004 that has been implicated in more than 600 disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings, with evidence suggesting they have targeted opposition party members, journalists and human rights activists, Treasury said.

Also on the list are a Russian university, the European Institute Justo and its provost, Dmitriy Yurevich Soin, for sponsoring hundreds of work visas for construction workers from North Korea as part of a coercive and abusive overseas labor program that helps the repressive North Korean government get badly needed hard currency.

Actions against four officials in Myanmar and several entities are the latest in a series of U.S. sanctions since the military overthrew the democratically elected government on Feb. 1 and a violent crackdown on opposition. Security forces have killed more than 1,300 unarmed people, including more than 75 children, since the military takeover, according to the U.N.

The situation in Myanmar is among the issues Blinken is expected to address next week when he meets with officials in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

The only one from the Western Hemisphere named in Friday's action was Mario Plutarco Marin Torres, a former governor of the state of Puebla who was arrested on torture charges in February.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden nominee for India envoy says will raise rights, Russia

Eric Garcetti, the nominee for US ambassador to India, promised Tuesday to raise human rights and arms purchases from Russia as lawmakers said the concerns clouded the growing relationship with New Delhi. The Los Angeles mayor told his Senate confirmation hearing that he will "actively raise" human rights if confirmed as President Joe Biden's choice as ambassador. "I'll raise them with humility -- it's a two way street on these -- but I intend to engage directly with civil society," Garcetti said. "There are groups that are actively fighting for human rights of people on the ground in India that will get direct engagement from me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

US officially allows remittance payments back to Afghanistan, despite sanctions on Taliban

The US has formally authorised personal remittance payments to Afghanistan, a crucial lifeline as millions in the country face extreme hunger after the Taliban takeover of the government and the international community continues to sanction the new regime.On Friday, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control announce it would allow non-commercial remittances, even those that incidentally pass through the hands of entities affiliated with sanctioned groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani Network.Even with the remittances, humanitarian experts are warning that Afghans are facing a dire predicament, after the collapse of the internationally recognised government and pullout of...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
albuquerqueexpress.com

US House passes measure condemning IOC over China human rights issues

Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a resolution that condemns the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for failing to adhere to its own human rights commitments on China-related issues. The resolution, which got a 428-0 vote, urges the Olympic Committee to call on the...
FOREIGN POLICY
stlouisnews.net

Belarus again sanctioned by west due to migrants, human rights abuses

LONDON, England: The United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Canada have agreed to tackle the ongoing migrant crisis on the border with Poland, along with the political repression and human rights violations committed by the Lukashenko regime in Belarus. Belarus's longtime strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of using...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Day#Visas#Human Rights Violations#Ap#Chinese#Uyghurs#Russian#State#The State Department#The Treasury Department#Sensetime Group Ltd
Reuters

EU hits Russian mercenary group Wagner with sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union imposed sanctions on Russian private military contractor Wagner Group on Monday as well as on eight individuals and three other energy companies in Syria, accusing the group of clandestine operations on the Kremlin’s behalf. “The Wagner Group is responsible for serious human rights...
ECONOMY
KIRO 7 Seattle

US and Mexico begin work on new security framework

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico and the United States began work Tuesday on the new framework that will govern their security relationship going forward and replaces the Merida Initiative, which had focused on building up Mexico’s capabilities to battle the drug cartels. The U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework...
U.S. POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

European court urges Russia to tackle domestic violence

MOSCOW — (AP) — A top European human rights court issued a ruling Tuesday urging Russia to introduce measures tackling domestic violence against women, which it said is happening on a “staggering scale” amid “systematic problems in securing prosecutions and convictions.”. The European Court of...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Thailand
Country
China
AFP

Blinken warns Republicans against blocking US envoy nominations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Tuesday that continued Republican opposition to the nomination of ambassadors in the Senate risked undermining American foreign policy.  American ambassadors -- like secretaries and assistant secretaries -- are nominated by the president but can only take up their posts once the upper house of Congress backs the choice in a vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

EU sanctions Wagner, tries to deter attack on Ukraine

European foreign ministers slapped sanctions on Russian mercenary outfit Wagner on Monday and touted what they warned would be an unprecedented economic response to any military assault on Ukraine. Those sanctioned included: Dmitry Utkin, a 51-year-old former lieutenant colonel in Russian military intelligence, once decorated by Putin and now said to be Wagner's commander and responsible for mercenary operations in Ukraine.
POLITICS
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy