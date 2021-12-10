With Belfast, Kenneth Branagh Reclaims His Family’s Imperfect Past

West Side Story is one of the most celebrated musicals of all time. It’s also one of the most frequently criticized. Much has been written about the stage musical’s less than authentic representation of Latinx culture, as well as the white-washing of the Sharks in the Oscar-winning 1961 film, many of whom were played by white actors, like Natalie Wood, and some of whom wore skin-darkening make-up. In a recent conversation about West Side Story for The New York Times, writers Isabelia Herrera and Carina del Valle Schorske detailed numerous microaggressions they faced growing up due to the musical’s large cultural footprint. “West Side Story might not be a Confederate monument, but it is a monument to the authority of white Americans to dominate the conversation about who Puerto Ricans are,” said del Valle Schorske. “And each revival renews that authority and cosigns the narrative for a new generation.”

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO