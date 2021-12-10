ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BreakingT commemorates Rutgers’ historic win with custom design

By Aaron Breitman
onthebanks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe memories of Rutgers men’s basketball taking down No. 1 Purdue on a last second buzzer beater will last forever. Now you can relive it in a t-shirt. Our friends at BreakingT created...

Interact with Cedrice Paillant - New NIL Site!

This is a cool site that let's college athletes sell experiences to fans and younger athletes. If you have a young athlete that wants to take lessons from a D1 lineman, this is a great opportunity. More Rutger's players will be joining Stipend in the near future as well. stipend.info/cedricepaillant.
Scarlet Nation

Seton Hall defeats Rutgers to win 2021 Garden State Hardwood Classic

Rutgers Basketball couldn't do much of anything to stop the Seton Hall offense tonight as the Pirates defeated the Scarlet Knights 77-63. If you missed any of tonight's action we've got you covered with a complete recap of how things unfolded below. FIRST HALF NOTES..... -- Second half leaders for...
Rutgers Men’s Basketball Film Session - Week 5

After getting run out of the gym by Illinois in the Big Ten opener, Rutgers faced a tough week against two ranked opponents. First up was #1 Purdue at Jersey Mike’s Arena, followed by Seton Hall for the Garden State Hardwood Classic. Thursday night it was Purdue, who came...
Unfinished Business: 4 Thoughts on Seton Hall

Rutgers ran into a Seton Hall team that was determined to win and dropped the game 77-63. Seton Hall is Good: No one wants to hear this, especially on this site, but the Pirates are trending toward being a good team. They hit some tough shots, they took advantage of some defensive breakdowns and they were the home team. After the game was tied early, they never allowed Rutgers to truly get in it. One of the most astute tweets I saw tonight was by Aaron, who pointed out that the Hall forced Rutgers to start their offense around around the half court line as opposed to the three point line and it disrupted the Scarlet Knight’s rhythm. They also took Ron Harper Jr. out of the game, so Rutgers needs to find another option to take over. A healthy Geo Baker probably helps that. So would making some baskets around the rim. But if this game is at home, it’s probably a different story.
Adam Korsak wins Rutgers’ team MVP award

Adam Korsak has been snubbed enough this season and was finally given an award he deserved. Rutgers’ football held its annual banquet on Sunday in East Brunswick and Korsak was given the Homer Hazel Award, which is awarded to the team’s MVP from the season. The Australian punter wins this award after being passed over for Big Ten’s Punter of the Year and the Ray Guy Award.
360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
Wilder To Miss Badger Bowl Game With Injury

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin defensive back Colin Wilder has played his last snap with the Badgers. He will miss the Las Vegas Bowl with an injury. Wilder’s last game as a Badger ended after the first play of the game when he was ejected for a targeting call against Minnesota.
No. 23 Seton Hall, Rutgers renew rivalry after big wins

Neither No. 23 Seton Hall nor Rutgers could have asked for a better outcome leading into the rekindling of their rivalry on Sunday in Newark, N.J. The Pirates (8-1) notched their second win over a top-10 opponent this season when they put away No. 7 Texas on Thursday, 64-60. Less than an hour later, Ron Harper Jr. knocked down a 40-foot shot at the buzzer to give Rutgers (5-4) a 70-68 upset win over No. 1 Purdue, the first time in program history the Scarlet Knights beat a top-ranked opponent.
Seton Hall brings Rutgers back to earth in disappointing 77-63 loss

The loss to Seton Hall on Sunday encapsulated the reasons Rutgers finds itself staring up a steep hill in hopes of climbing back into NCAA Tournament contention. Inefficient offense, streaky defense and and a lack of urgency on the glass sunk any chances of beating the Pirates on the road.
Rutgers at No. 23 Seton Hall Game Preview

Rutgers (5-4) at No. 23 Seton Hall (8-1) Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (Capacity. Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan McCoy and Chris Tsakonas. NET Rankings: Rutgers No....
