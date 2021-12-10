BreakingT commemorates Rutgers’ historic win with custom design

Rutgers ran into a Seton Hall team that was determined to win and dropped the game 77-63. Seton Hall is Good: No one wants to hear this, especially on this site, but the Pirates are trending toward being a good team. They hit some tough shots, they took advantage of some defensive breakdowns and they were the home team. After the game was tied early, they never allowed Rutgers to truly get in it. One of the most astute tweets I saw tonight was by Aaron, who pointed out that the Hall forced Rutgers to start their offense around around the half court line as opposed to the three point line and it disrupted the Scarlet Knight’s rhythm. They also took Ron Harper Jr. out of the game, so Rutgers needs to find another option to take over. A healthy Geo Baker probably helps that. So would making some baskets around the rim. But if this game is at home, it’s probably a different story.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO