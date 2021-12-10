Spielberg and Oscar buzz could give 'West Side Story' a big opening weekend

Steven Speilberg's 2021 version of West Side Story is officially a hit on Rotten Tomatoes. As of writing this, West Side Story (2021) has an official score of 93% on the "Tomatometer" with a total of forty-four critic reviews submitted – and an only an astounding three of those reviews sit at the "Rotten" end of the scale! The new take on the classic is "an adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds." In this case, the conflict is between Irish and Spanish gangs, but the story about the transcendence of love is all the same.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO