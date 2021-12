MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts acting supervisor is under arrest for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 in court fees over a two-year period. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Tyrone Derise Smith, 35, was employed in the New Suits Section of the Family Court Division for nearly 11 years before he resigned in June of 2018. An internal investigation was launched after the discovery of missing funds intended for deposit at a local bank. “When government employees steal, they not only grab the public’s money, but they squander the public’s trust in their local government,” said State Attorney...

