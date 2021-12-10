Pet Of The Week: Lumii

This sweet girl came to us through our Humane Investigation department. When Yin arrived, she was severely emaciated. Through the care and dedication of our medical team, Yin is in the process of putting on weight and looking for her forever home. To allow Yin to find her new family and not have to wait, she is available as a foster to adopt. During this time, Yin will start her new life and her adopters will be able to work with our medical team. This will include weekly weight checks. Yin would do best in a home with kids over the age of 13, and she could potentially go home with another dog pending a meet and greet at the shelter.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO