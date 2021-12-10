ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Sackler family and The Met museum part ways, amicably

 5 days ago

(JTA) — The Sackler family, whose pharmaceutical business was implicated in perpetuating the opioid epidemic, is on board with a decision by New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art to remove the Sackler name from seven galleries in the iconic museum.

The New Yorker

An Astounding List of Artists Helped Persuade the Met to Remove the Sackler Name

For nearly five decades, the Met Gala, among the fashion world’s most significant events, has been held in the Sackler Wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a dramatic space featuring a wall of glass, a sleek reflecting pool, and the ancient Egyptian Temple of Dendur. Prior to this year’s gala, in September, the museum’s C.E.O., Daniel H. Weiss, gave an interview to Time, in which he was asked about the name of the wing. In recent years, controversy has engulfed the Sackler family, as revelations emerged that much of the fortune of two of the Sackler brothers, Mortimer and Raymond, and their company, Purdue Pharma, was derived from the sale of OxyContin, a painkiller that helped to precipitate the opioid crisis. (I first wrote about the Sacklers in a 2017 article for the magazine, and have since published a book about them, “Empire of Pain.”) In May, 2019, the Met had announced that it would refuse any future donations from the Sacklers. But now, Weiss indicated, the museum was considering a further step. Asked if the name of the Sackler Wing might be gone in six months, he replied that an answer could come “a lot sooner.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Is Removing the Sackler Name From Its Galleries

Two years after the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York said it would stop taking donations from the Sacklers, the institution announced plans to remove the family’s name from galleries within its walls. Among those galleries is the massive, airy space containing the Temple of Dendur, which has long bore the Sackler name. On Thursday, the Met said the decision was a mutual agreement made with the descendants of Mortimer and Raymond Sackler, who died in 2010 and 2017, respectively. In a statement, the family said, “Our families have always strongly supported The Met, and we believe this to be in the best interest of the Museum...
MUSEUMS
State
New York State
wbrz.com

New York's Met museum to remove Sackler name from exhibits

NEW YORK - A well-known family that's been a long-time sponsor of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, on Thursday, publicly agreed with the Met's decision to drop their name from the famous museum's exhibit halls. According to BBC News, the Met's reason for distancing itself from the Sackler...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
prdaily.com

Met museum removes Sackler name, communications areas CEOs value most, and Netflix launches brand journalism site

Omaha Steaks launched a holiday campaign to emphasize e-commerce offerings and guaranteed on-time delivery:. Citing several studies that audio is more memorable to audiences than video, Omaha Steaks also released a parody of the Christmas classic, dubbed “Deck the Steaks,” across streaming audio platforms along with content on TikTok and Instagram Reels:
BUSINESS
KDWN

States: Sackler family members abusing bankruptcy process

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a handful of states say members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are abusing the bankruptcy process. They asked a federal judge Tuesday in New York to throw out a settlement between the company and thousands of other government entities and people. They say it usurps state powers. Under the deal, Sackler family members are to contribute more than $4 billion, plus ownership of the company. In return, they’re to receive protection from lawsuits over their involvement in opioids. Lawyers for other governments say the legal protections are key to a settlement designed to fight the opioid epidemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CDC: New York, New Jersey Have Highest Spread Of Omicron Variant In Nation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the two states with the highest spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are New York and New Jersey. Fast-paced New York City is seeing a faster spread of the new Omicron variant, compared to the vast majority of the country, according to just-released CDC findings. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, not just the city, but all of New York and New Jersey ramping up cases of the variant. The CDC says the Omicron variant is detected in 3% of samples on average nationwide, but for New York and New Jersey, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stljewishlight.org

Jewish actress Cara Williams passes away at 96

Academy Award nominee Cara Williams, one of the last remaining actresses of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died at 96. Born Bernice Kamiat in Brooklyn, New York, to Romanian-Jewish parents, she moved to California following her parent’s divorce. She attended the Hollywood Professional School made her motion picture debut...
BROOKLYN, NY
