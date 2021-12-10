ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Tyler Ferguson says his husband still sucks in the kitchen

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s mouth has him out of the frying pan and into the fire. The “Modern Family” caught some flack from his mother-in-law when he told Page Six that husband Justin Mikita is “useless in the kitchen” — but he’s not backing down...

