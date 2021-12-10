ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

John Roberts Has Lost Control

By Dahlia Lithwick
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Supreme Court released its opinions this morning on the two Texas cases around S.B. 8—the vigilante bill that allows anyone to collect $10,000 bounties against suspected abortion providers—there wasn’t a lot of clarity or consistency in the news media on how to frame what had happened. Was it a...

Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
Slate

What I Got Wrong About Brett Kavanaugh and Abortion

During oral arguments over S.B. 8, the Texas abortion ban that empowers vigilantes to sue clinics and their “abettors” for a $10,000 bounty, Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to understand the state’s cynical game. S.B. 8, Kavanaugh explained, is a brazen effort to work around Supreme Court precedent, with ramifications for many other rights favored by conservatives. He brought up an amicus brief filed by the Firearms Policy Coalition, which opposed S.B. 8 out of fear that blue states could deploy the same strategy against gun rights. “This will easily become the model for suppression of other constitutional rights,” the justice said, quoting from the brief. “And it could be free speech rights,” he continued. “It could be free exercise. … It could be Second Amendment rights if this position is accepted here.” By the end of arguments, I anticipated that the justice would vote to let federal courts block S.B. 8—not because he supported abortion rights, but because he grasped the existential threat that Texas’ law posed to his court’s authority.
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Is Playing Constitutional Calvinball

Gavin Newsom wants to believe that what’s good for Texas is good for California. Shortly after the conservative majority on the Supreme Court allowed a narrow challenge to Texas’s anti-abortion law to go forward while the law remains in force, the Golden State governor vowed that he would pursue passage of gun restrictions modeled on the Texas law’s unusual structure.
Law.com

Gorsuch Ignores Roberts' 30,000-Foot View of Texas Abortion Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Friday in the challenge to the Texas anti-abortion law was perhaps the starkest evidence yet of a gap between the conservatism of Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and the three newest, Trump-appointed justices. The gap wasn’t so much in their differences over the important...
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says SCOTUS decision to leave in place a ban on most abortions in Texas is 'an attempt to undo 50 years of precedent'

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters that Friday's Supreme Court ruling leaving in place a Texas abortion law was 'an attempt to undo 50 years of precedent.'. In a statement Saturday, the vice president also called woman's rights to terminate a pregnancy 'non-negotiable.'. 'Yesterday's Supreme Court decision allows SB8, which...
The Independent

Texas abortion law: Supreme Court allows clinics to sue but leaves strict law in effect

The US supreme court has ruled that Texas abortion clinics can sue the state for its strict new law – but kept the measure in place. The law, which came into effect earlier this year, bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected in the fetus and allows anyone in the country to sue a person who assists someone seeking an abortion. If the suit is successful, the person suing can receive up to $10,000 (£7,500).“The court concludes that the petitioners may pursue a pre-enforcement challenge against certain of the named defendants but not others,” the court said on Friday. At...
Laredo Morning Times

Nancy Pelosi says conservative Supreme Court justices need a ‘birds and the bees’ lesson in abortion case

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., invoked a phrase relegated to sex education classes and uncomfortable parent-child conversations in a Thursday press conference. A day after the Supreme Court heard the first arguments on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a major Supreme Court case that could overrule Roe v. Wade entirely, Pelosi excoriated select members of the highest court of the nation for their views on abortion.
Hutch Post

🎤Abortion remarks by Supreme Court justices indicate how they lean

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court heard arguments in which it was asked to overturn a nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years. The fate of the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe, probably won’t be known until late June.
The Independent

Voices: Justice Sotomayor needs to admit why the Supreme Court is really poised to overturn Roe v Wade

The conservative 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court is strongly signaling that it will overturn Roe v. Wade, the almost 50-year-old decision which made it illegal to ban abortion in the United States. Liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor rebuked her right-wing colleagues over the possibility of such a result with a pointed rhetorical question: “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts? I don’t see how it is possible.”Sotomayor is trying to shame her colleagues, and with good reason. Criminalizing abortion and forcing women to give...
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
