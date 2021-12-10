Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 14 (Dec. 12)
Last Week's Blazin' 5 record: 3-2
2021 Blazin' 5 record : 30-36-1 (Colin made bonus picks in Week 4 & 5)
Ravens (8-4) at Browns (6-6) (SPREAD: CLE -3)
“Browns -3, I got it at -2.5. The line is not as good as it was a few days ago but I still like Cleveland. First of all, they’re more desperate, they’re healthier, they’re coming off a bye, and Lamar Jackson is in a slump. Cleveland has done very well against Lamar in Cleveland, they’ve had his number, and they’re healthier now. The Ravens have had under 20 points in four straight games, and they have fallen apart physically. Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, DeShon Elliott, Derek Wolfe…this defense is falling apart, John Harbaugh acknowledged that in the Steelers game. I get a well-coached team, healthier, more rest, more desperate, I like the Browns, swallow the points, 27-23.”
Colin's prediction: Browns 27, Ravens 23.
Colin's pick: Cleveland -3
Giants (4-8) at Chargers (7-5) (SPREAD: LAC -9.5)
“Love the Giants, LOVE ‘em +9.5. Mike Glennon is going to play. Listen, I don’t care if they win or lose, that’s not what we’re talking about here. The Giants in their last six games are 4-2 against the spread because nobody thinks they can play. The Giants can keep games close, they’ve held their opponents to 20 or fewer points in five of their last six games. If you look at their defense they take the ball away, they have multiple takeaways in five of their last eight games, and since Week 7 it is a top 5 defense. The Chargers are dealing with COVID issues – Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Chris Harris. Five of their 7 wins this year by the Chargers are by 6 or fewer. Last week was a prime example, they almost let Cincinnati back into that thing. I don’t like the Chargers rush defense or their situational third down defense. I think the Giants keep it close, I’ll take the 9.5 points. I don’t think I’ve lost a Chargers game all year. Chargers win but it’s going to be competitive.”
Colin's prediction: Chargers 28, Giants 23.
Colin's pick: New York +9.5
49ers (6-6) at Bengals (7-5) (SPREAD: SF -2)
“The 49ers are favored now, I LOVED them as underdogs. It’s my weakest pick but I ‘like’ them here and here’s why. The 49ers have outgained their last 4 opponents, they’re starting to get healthy, they’re running the football, and they have the best red zone offense in the league. This is amazing, they’ve scored a touchdown on 76% of their red zone drives. That means they can finish on third down and push you back. The defense is starting to play well, they have multiple takeaways in the last month. Here’s the key: Cincinnati is getting sloppy, Joe Burrow is hurt, and they’ve had multiple games offensively with a turnover or more. I like Joe but he has 14 picks and has 16 takeaways, that’s more than anyone in the league right now, and now he’s hurt. I liked the Niners more as underdogs, but I’ll swallow the two here, I’ll take the 49ers to win 28-23. The Niners are a more physical football team that won’t make the big mistake is a very close game.”
Colin's prediction: 49ers 28, Bengals 23.
Colin's pick: San Francisco -2
Bills (7-5) at Buccaneers (9-3) (SPREAD: TB -3)
“I LOVE Buffalo +3, in fact, I got them at +3.5. I think if you wait I think it can go up to +3.5 or +4. If you’re selling your Bills stock, give it all to me, I’m BUYING it and I think they’re going on a heater. They’re 4-0 after a loss this year. Folks, their defense this year is still exceptional – number one in total defense, number two in scoring defense, they’re first up and down the board in almost every defensive analytic. Josh Allen is 4-0 with multiple touchdown passes after every loss. We love Brady but he has 5 straight games with one or more turnover, they’re getting a little sloppy. In this game you have a proud football team that was mocked, made fun of, laughed at, ripped by their own media, so was their coach, the Bills are going to play their best game of the year and I think they’re going to wack Tommy and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-23.”
Colin's prediction: Bills 34, Bucs 23.
Colin's pick: Buffalo +3
Rams (8-4) at Cardinals (10-2) (SPREAD: ARI -2.5)
“Vegas guys are back and forth on this, it’s a numbers game. If I get Arizona -2.5 at home, I’m going to take them at that number. I like it, the Cardinals are one of two teams – the Bills the other – that are top 5 in scoring and have a top 5 defense. Kyler Murray is incredible, the kid’s completion percentage is 73%, and you can’t stop him off-script. I think he’s incredible, I don’t know what you do to defend this kid when he’s healthy. I like Russell Wilson but there are things Kyler does that Russell can’t do. The Rams are a little over-inflated in my opinion. Six of their 8 wins have come against teams with losing records, in fact, they haven’t beaten a team with a winning record since Week 3. They don’t have Robert Woods and now they’re asking Van Jefferson to be Robert Woods – he’s young and he’s NOT. I think the Rams are overvalued and I think this line should be much bigger, like Arizona -4. To show you how overvalued they are, since Week 7 the Rams are 1-5 against the spread. The Rams are overvalued by the public. I like them, I just don’t love them, and Arizona at home I’m going to take them to win by 10, close game throughout, pull away late, 34-24.”
Colin's prediction: Cardinals 34, Rams 24.
Colin's pick: Arizona -2.5
