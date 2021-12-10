ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodlettsville, TN

20-year-old man arrested on attempted burglary charges after attempting to break into a vehicle

Nashville News Hub
Nashville News Hub
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Goodlettsville, TENNESSEE – According to the Goodlettsville Police Department, his name is Christopher Brimm and he was arrested on Thursday. Officers responded to Bass...

nashvillenewshub.com

Comments / 0

 

Nashville, TN
ABOUT

Nashville News Hub does not focus on news for the sake of news. Our goal is to be local and relevant to the people in Nashville. Always choose Nashville News Hub, because the truth matters.

 https://nashvillenewshub.com/

