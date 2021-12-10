ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Hunter Henry Welcomes First Child To The World, Won’t Have To Miss Patriots Game For Birth

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkRiS_0dJe3W1l00

BOSTON (CBS) — Hunter Henry and his wife, Parker, have welcomed their first child to the world.

Parker Henry posted a photograph on Instagram on Thursday, captioned with the word, “Surprise.” She also shared the photo via her stories, writing, “My biggest blessing to date,” Parker wrote. “I am so proud of us.”

Hunter Henry shared the post on his own Instagram page, saying, “Welcome to the world.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Parker Henry (@parkerhenry7)

With his wife being pregnant and due to deliver during football season, Henry said last week that he would miss a Patriots game if Parker went into labor on a game day.

But baby Henry had some good timing, arriving during the Patriots’ bye week, three days after their last game and nine days before their next game, giving the Henrys some invaluable time together this week. Henry said that he hoped the baby would arrive during the bye week, but figured “it probably won’t work out that perfect.”

He’s likely never been happier to be so wrong.

Comments / 0

Related
US Magazine

Inside Amy Duggar’s Estranged Relationship With Her Family and Cousins

Finding her own path. Amy Duggar earned a reputation as the rebellious cousin throughout her extended family’s tenure on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. Amy is the only child of Terry Jordan and Deanna Duggar, whose brother, Jim Bob Duggar, shares 19 children with wife Michelle Duggar. When the former politician and Michelle’s first reality series debuted in 2008, Amy and her parents would frequently make appearances — and showed how their lifestyle differed from that of their conservative relatives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US Magazine

Duck Dynasty’s Reed Robertson Welcomes 1st Child With Wife Brighton Robertson

Meet the newest Duck Dynasty darling! Five years after tying the knot, Reed Robertson and Brighton Robertson became parents to a baby girl. “Merris Carroway Robertson born on 11/24/21 at 1:37am at 7lbs 2oz and 20.5in,” the new mom, 25, recently told her Instagram followers. “Reed and I are so in love with her and can’t believe she’s ours!”
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

The Duggars' controversial new photo divides fans

The Duggar family are no strangers to controversy but their latest post sparked major discussion as they shared a snap of their young son hunting. The picture showed teenager Jackson with a dead buck that he had hunted on the first day of "gun season" in Arkansas. WATCH: Jessa Duggar...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#World#American Football
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Files for Divorce

Another couple from Married at First Sight has decided to go their separate ways. Just weeks after Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo revealed during the Season 13 reunion special that they'd split after filming but were giving things another shot, they released a statement to People Magazine announcing their divorce. For many fans, the writings were on the wall as they struggled to get back on track during taping following a major argument.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Gossip

Tori Roloff: Will Baby #3 Be a Dwarf?

Tori Roloff is pregnant with her third child. This much we know for certain. And this much simply makes us smile a mile and a half wife. But there is one thing we don't know about Tori's pregnancy; or, to be more specific and accurate, one thing we don't know about Tori and husband Zach's impending baby:
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Tarik Myers Does Not Want to Divorce Hazel Cagalitan: I Still ‘Love’ Her

Reaching out. 90 Day Fiancé star Tarik Myers made a public plea to wife Hazel Cagalitan amid their relationship woes. “If I could talk to her right now, I would tell her, ‘I love you more than anybody alive. No. 2, I absolutely do not want a divorce,’” the reality star, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 8. “I absolutely do not want her to leave. I absolutely want to build our family like we’ve planned since the very beginning.”
RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Rare Photo Emerges Of Anna & Josh Duggar’s New Baby Madyson

A new photo of Anna and Josh Duggar’s baby girl, Madyson Lily, has finally emerged. Since she arrived in October, the family has only shared one photo of her until now. As we reported, Anna finally broke her social media silence to announce the birth of her seventh child. She revealed that Madyson arrived on October 23. Josh and Anna announced the pregnancy, as well as the baby’s gender in the spring. However, no announcements came after that social media post because Josh was arrested. He’s currently awaiting his child sexual abuse material trial, which is slated for November 30.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Roloff Cousin Playdates: See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ Kids Hanging Out Over the Years

Cousins turned best friends! Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff’s grandchildren have enjoyed many adorable playdates over the years. Zach Roloff was the first of the Little People, Big World siblings to have a child. The Oregon native welcomed son Jackson in May 2017 with wife Tori Roloff, and his twin brother Jeremy Roloff‘s wife, Audrey Roloff, went on to give birth to daughter Ember four months later.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Josie Bates Breaks Silence About Baby No. 3 Rumors

Bringing Up Bates star Josie Bates Balka is responding to the pregnancy questions she’s been receiving from fans. Everyone is wondering when she and her husband, Kelton Balka, will add another little one to their family. Now, Josie has answered fans’ questions and revealed what her plans are for baby number three.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Catherine Giudici: Why Sean Lowe and I Are ‘Scared’ to Try for 4th Baby

Room to grow? Catherine Giudici shares three kids with Sean Lowe — and the Bachelor Nation members are unsure about having a fourth. “I feel like it’s probably erring on the side [of being done],” the Washington native, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, December 6, while promoting her Wyndham Grand partnership. “But you never know what happens, right? So we don’t know. If we are greeted with a pregnancy or if we’re greeted with a child that we feel super compelled to adopt … we’re open to everything.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US Magazine

Victoria’s Secret’s Lindsay Ellingson Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Sean Clayton: ‘Just in Time for the Holidays’

Baby makes four! Lindsay Ellingson gave birth to her second child, Roen Allen Clayton, ahead of his due date, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Roen surprised us with an early arrival just in time for the holidays,” the 37-year-old model exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, December 13. “My water broke on Saturday morning … I wasn’t ready at all!”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Pregnant With Twins

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara Le Negra is getting double the blessing as she's expecting her first two babies! The Afro Latina beauty known for her big fro and flawless skin is basking in her pregnancy. Le Negra announced the happy news in November with a beautiful maternity shoot featuring her own mother. Since then, she's been showing off her growing baby bump, even sharing that she's expecting two girls.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy