Hunter Henry Welcomes First Child To The World, Won’t Have To Miss Patriots Game For Birth

BOSTON (CBS) — Hunter Henry and his wife, Parker, have welcomed their first child to the world.

Parker Henry posted a photograph on Instagram on Thursday, captioned with the word, “Surprise.” She also shared the photo via her stories, writing, “My biggest blessing to date,” Parker wrote. “I am so proud of us.”

Hunter Henry shared the post on his own Instagram page, saying, “Welcome to the world.”

With his wife being pregnant and due to deliver during football season, Henry said last week that he would miss a Patriots game if Parker went into labor on a game day.

But baby Henry had some good timing, arriving during the Patriots’ bye week, three days after their last game and nine days before their next game, giving the Henrys some invaluable time together this week. Henry said that he hoped the baby would arrive during the bye week, but figured “it probably won’t work out that perfect.”

He’s likely never been happier to be so wrong.