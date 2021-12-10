ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Meyer says Brandon Linder not expected to play against Tennessee

 4 days ago
If Jacksonville is going to win its first game over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville since 2013 on Sunday, it will have to do it without its best player on the offensive line. According to ESPN’s Mike DiRocco, center Brandon Linder is not expected to play after not practicing the last two days. Linder suffered a back injury in last weekend’s 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and he didn’t return to that game.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for Linder, who spent much of the season on the injured reserve after suffering an ankle and MCL injury in the first game against the Titans, a 37-19 loss for the Jaguars. That was in Week 5, and Linder just made his return two weeks ago in the loss to the Falcons. Without Linder available, Tyler Shatley is set to make his sixth start of the season at center.

Meyer said that the team is expecting to get everyone else back, which means right guard Ben Bartch, who had to exit the game against Los Angeles, will be back in addition to cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who missed the last two games with a concussion. Fellow cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Nevin Lawson, who were both shaken up at different points in Sunday’s game (with Campbell having to leave the field), are expected to play, as well. Campbell has been a limited participant in practice the last two days, but Lawson was a full participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

This Jaguars team has a lot of weaknesses among the starting group, so it has very little depth to speak of. Having these players back is a huge bonus, even though Linder’s absence will make things difficult for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the offense.

