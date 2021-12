Shelley Willingham is an entrepreneur, business strategist and marketer who uses an equity lens to help clients achieve business outcomes. A curious thing happened not long after Barack Obama was elected president in 2008: many business leaders began considering America’s troubling racial legacy as a thing of the past. President Obama’s victory was seen by some as proof that America had fully realized the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and that a corporate focus on diversity was not only unnecessary, but antiquated.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO