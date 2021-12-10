ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Patrol: 7-Vehicle Snow Crash On I-35; No Injuries

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says seven vehicles were involved in a snow related crash near Faribault Friday afternoon.

State Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 near Faribault around 11:45 a.m. Two commercial vehicles and five other vehicles were involved in the incident.

No injuries were reported.

CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Fatally Shoots Self After Police Chase Ends Near Monticello

MONTICELLO, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is dead following a police chase Monday that began in St. Cloud and ended near Monticello. St. Cloud police say officers were called to a parking lot on the 1000 block of 5th Avenue South at about 2:42 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They arrived to a find a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was hospitalized, and is in serious but stable condition Monday evening. (credit: CBS) The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, and was soon tracked down by Stearns County sheriff’s deputies on eastbound Interstate 94...
MONTICELLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard

Originally published Dec. 13, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Instacart delivery driver allegedly ran over an elderly couple’s groceries due to a pro-police sign in their yard, according to police. Blaine police say they responded on Dec. 6 to a call from the couple who reported that they had placed a grocery order from a local Cub Foods and requested delivery via the Instacart delivery service. The couple said once they received notification that the driver was outside the house, they decided to meet the driver there due to the amount of snow in their driveway. According to the police, when the couple opened...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Shot In Head In St. Paul Expected To Survive

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in St. Paul Sunday afternoon, but is expected to survive, police said. According to the St. Paul Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of West Minnehaha Avenue and North Victoria Street around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old in a nearby residence with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Regions Hospital for surgery. Police said there have been no arrests, and the shooting is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: More Mild Temps, Storms Possible Wednesday How Do Cities Decide What Snow Gets Plowed And What Gets Removed? Fmr. MPD Officer Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard Kim Potter Trial - Updates
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man’s Missing Dog Found Near I-35 Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog who went missing last month when she was inside a St. Paul man’s stolen vehicle has been found. Justin Inman’s SUV was stolen in Hudson, Wisconsin, with his Boston terrier-pug mix, Harper, inside. Inman urged people on social media to keep an eye out for Harper, even offering as much as $2,500 for information leading to the dog’s return. On Facebook Sunday, Inman said an employee working under the Interstate 35 bridge said he saw a dog that looked like Harper. Inman drove to the bridge, climbed a nearby bluff and spotted his dog. “We called her name and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect Vehicle In Attempted Carjacking In Edina Found In Minneapolis

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in Edina say the suspect vehicle in a recent attempted carjacking has been found, though the suspects are still at large. The vehicle — a white 2016 GMC Acadia — was found unoccupied in Minneapolis, the city said. It was originally reported stolen from St. Louis Park, and that city’s police department is processing the vehicle. The attempted carjacking occurred at the Lunds & Byerlys on West 50th Street Thursday. RELATED: Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking Four teenage boys were trying to take an occupied car...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Charged With DWI In Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is facing misdemeanor DWI charges in connection to a rollover crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 94 in central Minnesota. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Hutchinson, of Bloomington, is charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours. According to investigators, the sheriff’s blood alcohol content was .13, as determined by a urine sample. Hutchinson is also charged with carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol. RELATED: What Consequences Could Hennepin...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 13: Jury Presented With Technical Testimonies On Tasers, Guns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Kim Potter trial entered the second week of testimony Monday. The former Brooklyn Center police officer is charged with manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last April. She says she meant to use her Taser, not her gun. There was a lot of technical testimony about processing evidence at the scene, but the highlight was each side battling to convince the jury of either the differences or the similarities between Potter’s Taser and firearm. Sam McGinnis, an agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, turned on a Taser on the witness stand to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Injured, 1 Arrested After Shooting In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three men were injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis early Saturday, but all are expected to survive. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a ShotSpotter activation and 911 calls brought officers to the 1800 block of Penn Avenue North just after midnight. (credit: CBS) Police found three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a hospital. A suspect was fleeing the scene when officers arrived, police said. He was taken into custody. The shooting is being investigated.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: More Mild Temps, Storms Possible Wednesday How Do Cities Decide What Snow Gets Plowed And What Gets Removed? Fmr. MPD Officer Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard Kim Potter Trial - Updates
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
