State Patrol: 7-Vehicle Snow Crash On I-35; No Injuries
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says seven vehicles were involved in a snow related crash near Faribault Friday afternoon.
State Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 near Faribault around 11:45 a.m. Two commercial vehicles and five other vehicles were involved in the incident.
No injuries were reported.
