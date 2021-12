Flint, MI–A $40,000 grant awarded to Keep Genesee County Beautiful will bring significant changes and developments to two north Flint parks. The grant, which was awarded to the KGCB by the Walt Disney Company and the National Recreation and Park Association, aims to upgrade the parks to make them more accesssible for disabled children. The grant will also go toward renovating a baseball diamond at Iroquois and a new soccer field for Sarvis.

