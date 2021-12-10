Inflation hit 39-year high in November, surging to 6.8%

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday are expected to lay out plans to begin accelerating the winding down of their massive bond-buying program as they seek to remove the crutches from the U.S. economy in order to combat the hottest inflation in four decades. The two-day policy setting meeting is the...
DENVER (CBS4) – The cost of pretty much everything is surging, including food, gas, housing, cars, and clothes. The staggering inflation is hitting Coloradans hard this holiday season, with one energy nonprofit reporting they’ve received over 500 calls for help last week alone, because people can’t afford their heating bill.
The consumer price index came in slightly hotter than expected in November, as the CPI inflation rate hit a new 39-year high. The core inflation rate, excluding food and energy, rose to 4.9%, a new 30-year high. Dow Jones futures extended early gains following the CPI report in Friday stock market action, as investors were thrilled that price pressures didn't run even hotter.
The annual US inflation rate hit 6.8 percent last month, the feds said Friday — marking a 39-year high and leaving Americans helpless to do anything but watch as prices surge unabated at a clip not seen since Ronald Reagan was in office. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said...
During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
Dow Jones futures were slightly higher following Monday's stock market sell-off ahead of this week's Fed meeting. Tesla stock broke down through a key support level, while Apple reversed sharply after hitting record highs. And stock market leaders Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia fell sharply. On Monday, the Dow Jones...
Bill Ackman believes inflation is being underreported by the government due to soaring rent prices. Friday's CPI release showed a 6.8% increase in November, hitting its highest level since 1982. "The inflation that households are actually experiencing is raging and well in excess of reported gov't statistics," Ackman tweeted. Friday's...
Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
By William Hauk, University of South Carolina Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked […]
The Chinese government's stance on private cryptocurrencies has become a major point of focus for global investors in bitcoin and other digital assets, but its intensifying experiments with a digital form of its government-backed yuan could be even more consequential, experts say.
