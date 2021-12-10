ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation hit 39-year high in November, surging to 6.8%

 4 days ago

Inflation hit a new high in November. The concerning...

cbslocal.com

Coloradans Feeling The Pinch As Nationwide Inflation Rate Hits 39 Year High

DENVER (CBS4) – The cost of pretty much everything is surging, including food, gas, housing, cars, and clothes. The staggering inflation is hitting Coloradans hard this holiday season, with one energy nonprofit reporting they’ve received over 500 calls for help last week alone, because people can’t afford their heating bill.
Investor's Business Daily

CPI Inflation Rate Hits 39-Year High; Dow Jones Rises, Despite Fed Fears

The consumer price index came in slightly hotter than expected in November, as the CPI inflation rate hit a new 39-year high. The core inflation rate, excluding food and energy, rose to 4.9%, a new 30-year high. Dow Jones futures extended early gains following the CPI report in Friday stock market action, as investors were thrilled that price pressures didn't run even hotter.
Tonya Mosley
New York Post

Inflation soars as prices spike 6.8 percent, most in 39 years

The annual US inflation rate hit 6.8 percent last month, the feds said Friday — marking a 39-year high and leaving Americans helpless to do anything but watch as prices surge unabated at a clip not seen since Ronald Reagan was in office. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said...
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
Street.Com

Is Another Market Bubble About to Burst? These Analysts Think So

The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
Ohio Capital Journal

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

By William Hauk, University of South Carolina Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked […] The post Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
