New Zealand marks 20 years of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films

After success with several small-scale films, Peter Jackson in 1992 told Variety he was looking for a project “that will really push me.” He found something that surpassed everyone’s expectations. This month marks the 20th anniversary of Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,” which kicked off the 2001-2003 film trilogy based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. In 2000, Jackson told Variety “LOTR” was “the Holy Grail of filmmaking, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” In retrospect, handing this massive project to Jackson seems like a no-brainer: great material for a great filmmaker. But in fact, there were so many unknown...

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO