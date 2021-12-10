New Zealand marks 20 years of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films

A popular meme making its way around the internet originated from a 1990s tabletop roleplaying game. In recent weeks, you may have noticed a meme image making its way around Twitter, Reddit, and other popular internet sites. The image depicts a wizard staring into a glowing orb, while another figure peeks around the edge of a door. The meme launched on Twitter back in October when a Twitter user posted the image with the caption "pondering my orb." The post went viral, with folks working their magic by adding images to the orb or adding the wizard's face to other memes.
