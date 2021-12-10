ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand marks 20 years of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand's Hobbiton, home of the Hobbits in the...

theplaylist.net

‘Lord Of The Rings’: Peter Jackson Shares Story About The Beatles’ Failed Attempt To Make A Film Adaptation Of Tolkien’s Work

Peter Jackson is an incredibly accomplished filmmaker who just recently completed work on a new Beatles docuseries that just debuted on Disney+, titled “Get Back.” But for many people, Jackson is best known for his work as the filmmaker behind the acclaimed “Lord of the Rings” film series. But what you might not know is that his Beatles work and ‘Rings’ work has a bit of a crossover.
MOVIES
Evening Star

Lord of the Rings movies turn 20

This December, the first of three critically acclaimed, sprawling fantasy epic films — "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" — turns 20 years old. A defining blockbuster of the early 2000s, the Lord of the Rings films launched countless millions into the depth of author J.R.R. Tolkien's world, first started in the 1930s and built upon with several more books until his death in 1973.
MOVIES
Winter is Coming

What is the order of the Lord of the Rings?

Ever since they were published in the 1950s, The Lord of the Rings books by J.R.R. Tolkien have been the seminal fantasy text of the last century. Peter Jackson made them into hugely successful movies, and they influenced everything from The Wheel of Time to Game of Thrones. If you’d...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Gamespot

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Teased for The Game Awards

What has Geoff Keighley got in his pockets? Gameses! In addition to enough “World Premieres” to form a fellowship, it seems likely that the host will also reveal new information on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum at The Game Awards on December 9. Earlier today, in a tweet from...
VIDEO GAMES
localsyr.com

New York’s favorite “Lord of the Rings” character revealed

(WSYR-TV) — With over two dozen video games, a prequel movie trilogy released in 2012, and Amazon Studios producing a television series releasing next year, it’s no mystery how the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy managed to capture our attention for two decades. The first film...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
asapland.com

‘The Lord of the Rings’: this is the Russian television version of Tolkien’s novel that had been lost for 30 years

Fans of the “rare” and forgotten versions of various franchises that we love and love, we are in luck because Russian television 5TV has recovered a long-lost work: the TV movie ‘ранители‘(literally’ Guardians’) which he adapts for the late-Soviet market ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, the first part of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ by JRR Tolkien.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Lord of the Rings Among the Films Added to This Year's National Film Registry

They are selected for preservation by the National Film Registry. Every year, the Library of Congress's National Film Registry adds 25 films that are "culturally, historically or aesthetically" significant that are selected for preservation. In order for a film to be eligible, they have to be at least 10 years old. Some of the iconic films that are included in the registry are The Godfather, Star Wars, Toy Story, The Dark Knight, Titanic, and many more.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Lord of the Rings’ at 20: Why Peter Jackson’s Trilogy Was One of Hollywood’s Riskiest Projects Ever

After success with several small-scale films, Peter Jackson in 1992 told Variety he was looking for a project “that will really push me.” He found something that surpassed everyone’s expectations. This month marks the 20th anniversary of Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,” which kicked off the 2001-2003 film trilogy based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. In 2000, Jackson told Variety “LOTR” was “the Holy Grail of filmmaking, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” In retrospect, handing this massive project to Jackson seems like a no-brainer: great material for a great filmmaker. But in fact, there were so many unknown...
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

When The Beatles Wanted to Star in a Lord of the Rings Movie

While Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the most critically acclaimed film series of all time, it could’ve turned out completely different. Before the likes of Elijah Wood and Viggo Mortensen were cast, familiar faces such as Liam Neeson, Uma Thurman, and even Vin Diesel were considered for roles. And prior to Jackson’s take on J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, a certain group of mop-topped pop stars tried to get an adaptation going.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Popular Meme Came From Lord of the Rings TTRPG

A popular meme making its way around the internet originated from a 1990s tabletop roleplaying game. In recent weeks, you may have noticed a meme image making its way around Twitter, Reddit, and other popular internet sites. The image depicts a wizard staring into a glowing orb, while another figure peeks around the edge of a door. The meme launched on Twitter back in October when a Twitter user posted the image with the caption "pondering my orb." The post went viral, with folks working their magic by adding images to the orb or adding the wizard's face to other memes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

