ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pets are not Christmas gifts, warns animal charity

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHbLw_0dJdxqNn00

People should avoid getting young animals or new pets as Christmas gifts, an animal rights charity has warned.

The USPCA urged people not to bring a pet into their home this festive season as a present or gift.

“For the USPCA this is unfortunately something we come up against each year, as there is a seasonal demand for young animals such as puppies or kittens,” chief executive Brendan Mullan said on Friday.

“Under no circumstances should a pet be taken in on a whim or as a surprise – these decisions, rooted in impulse, are unfortunately the actions that can cause animals to suffer if they do not receive the care they need.

“We encourage the public not to get a pet in haste ahead of Christmas and instead give careful consideration to what responsible pet ownership involves and if they can fulfil their pet’s needs.

Pets have such a wonderful impact on our lives through love and companionship, so it’s only right that we ensure we can reciprocate that, giving them a happy and healthy life.”

He urged people to properly research and consider whether they are ready for the responsibilities pet owning brings.

The charity is also warning people to be vigilant against illegal breeders.

“Unfortunately, there will be individuals ready to take advantage of people wishing to get a pup. Illegal breeders are motivated by one thing and one thing only – greed. They have no concerns for the welfare of your potential pup,” Mr Mullan said.

He suggested that people instead rehome a pet from the USPCA or an animal rescue shelter.

He also asked people to check if a seller is a registered commercial breeder and urged them never to buy a pet from a car boot or the back of a van.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
The Independent

Appeal to find home for dog still up for adoption after 143 days

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a new home for one of its dogs who is still waiting to be adopted after 143 days.Epiphany, a shy four-year-old mixed-breed dog who is the size of a cocker spaniel, arrived at Oakwood Dog Rescue (ODR) in Hull more than seven months ago “very frightened and nervous”.She has since started to come out of her shell but has been difficult to rehome as she is too nervous to be placed with younger children.She does not currently walk on a leash, but is receiving treatment and will be able to do...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Animals#Animal Rescue#Uspca#Https T Co Iwh4rdet9q#Daera#Daera Ni
APG of Wisconsin

Unusual puppies seek forever homes

You can try to call them Pyredoodles if you can pronounce it, but you might be better off calling them giant, fluffy balls of energy. Or you can call them by their assigned names, Bart, Priscilla, Trixie-Tritail, Gracie and Shelby. Either way, they’re a whole family of unusual puppies — one parent a great Pyrenees, the other a standard poodle — looking homes at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn.
WASHBURN, WI
WYTV.com

Local woman fosters rescue dog found stuffed in a crate outside

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s report from October, over 110 stray dogs were found and 15 of those dogs were found confined. With animal shelters filling up to capacity, dogs and other pets are in need of places to stay. Mia, a 10-year-old dog...
CAMPBELL, OH
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

JINX — Jinx is a 1-year-old housebroken female Boxer. She does good on a leash, knows how to sit on command, good with other dogs. Needs a fenced-in yard. BURT — Burt is a 1-year-old neutered male Pointer mix. He does good on a leash. Knows how to sit on command and does good with other dogs, but no cats. Really strives for attention.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
FIRST For Women

3 Ways To Tell If Your Dog Really Loves You

Anyone who has a pet knows how strong the bond between the two of you can be. For dog owners like me, coming home to our furry buddies is the highlight of our day. My heart soars every time my puppy gets so excited he can’t contain himself. He ends up sprinting all over the house with a major case of the zoomies. If your dog does the same, it might be their way of telling you they love you — and it’s not the only sign!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
103.3 WKFR

Busy Boy Baxter Has One Holiday Wish, To Find a Forever Home

Have you ever met a person or, more likely, an animal that can be described as a bundle of joy? Well, that's the perfect description for Baxter. Just look at that face:. Baxter, this week's Dog Days guest, is about 3 months old and pretty much fits the bill for being a puppy. He's energetic, very playful, and friendly. There was zero hesitation to coming up to anyone that was willing to pay him attention.
PETS
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
Hello Magazine

5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
BBC

Rescue dog weighing 60kg finds 'wonderful' home

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) and measuring 6ft (1.8m) tall when stood on his hind legs has found a home after almost two years in kennels. Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020 in Manchester and, since then, potential adopters have been put off by his size.
PETS
countryliving.com

12 most obedient dog breeds that are likely to sit and stay

Dogs are intelligent and loyal animals, but which dog breeds are the most obedient? If you're looking to adopt one of your own, you'll be pleased to know that Border Collies, German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers have been revealed as the pups most likely to sit and stay. While every...
PETS
KGET 17

From big dogs to tiny pups, the Animal Care Center has a multitude of pets looking for “fur-ever” homes

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about the need for adoption at this city shelter. Gitzke introduces Benny, the tiny 7-year-old terrier who is looking for a loving family to call his new home. Benny is free for adoption as part of the CBACC’s waived senior pet adoption fees throughout November.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Is sleeping with your dog in the bed bad?

Every early morning, around 2am, my sleeping partner wakes me up because she’s thirsty and needs a bathroom break. Fortunately for her, she has no trouble going back to sleep. I know this because after this nightly ritual, I’m often wide-awake, listening to her gentle snores. By now, you may...
PETS
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Callie, Simba and Quark from Pima Animal Care Center, Blue Crush, Jessie and Archer from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana and Smudge from Pawsitively Cats. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of...
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

The Independent

379K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy