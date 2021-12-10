Pets are not Christmas gifts, warns animal charity

People should avoid getting young animals or new pets as Christmas gifts, an animal rights charity has warned.

The USPCA urged people not to bring a pet into their home this festive season as a present or gift.

“For the USPCA this is unfortunately something we come up against each year, as there is a seasonal demand for young animals such as puppies or kittens,” chief executive Brendan Mullan said on Friday.

“Under no circumstances should a pet be taken in on a whim or as a surprise – these decisions, rooted in impulse, are unfortunately the actions that can cause animals to suffer if they do not receive the care they need.

“We encourage the public not to get a pet in haste ahead of Christmas and instead give careful consideration to what responsible pet ownership involves and if they can fulfil their pet’s needs.

“ Pets have such a wonderful impact on our lives through love and companionship, so it’s only right that we ensure we can reciprocate that, giving them a happy and healthy life.”

He urged people to properly research and consider whether they are ready for the responsibilities pet owning brings.

The charity is also warning people to be vigilant against illegal breeders.

“Unfortunately, there will be individuals ready to take advantage of people wishing to get a pup. Illegal breeders are motivated by one thing and one thing only – greed. They have no concerns for the welfare of your potential pup,” Mr Mullan said.

He suggested that people instead rehome a pet from the USPCA or an animal rescue shelter.

He also asked people to check if a seller is a registered commercial breeder and urged them never to buy a pet from a car boot or the back of a van.