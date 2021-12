Travelers to Scotland will soon get the best of both worlds with the opening of a new hotel bringing countryside flair to the bustling city of Edinburgh. For the first time in its 96-year history, Gleneagles — a country estate known for its luxurious offerings and four golf courses — is expanding its brand outside of Perthshire, Scotland and into the big city. Set to open in spring 2022, the new Gleneagles Townhouse will be in Edinburgh's St. Andrew Square and bring new life to a historic building no longer in use.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO