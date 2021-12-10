ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharife Cooper, Jalen Johnson combine for over 50 in G League

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks rookies Sharife Cooper and Jalen Johnson on Thursday combined to score nearly 60 points on assignment with the College Park Skyhawks in the NBA G League.

Cooper, who is signed to a two-way contract, produced a season-high 33 points, four assists, three rebounds and two blocked shots to lead the Skyhawks to their first win of the season. He went 10-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

Johnson neared a triple-double after recording 23 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 40 minutes. He registered his fifth double-double of the season with the performance, which is tied for second-most among all players in the G League.

Following the performance, Cooper is now averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in nine games with the Skyhawks. Meanwhile, Johnson is posting 18.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, three assists, 1.4 steals and one block in eight games.

With playing time at a minimum in the NBA, Cooper and Johnson have had the opportunity to stay sharp with the Skyhawks. They have shown promise with the Skyhawks and have emerged as some of the top first-year players in the G League.

