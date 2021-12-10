Bills DT Lotulelei ruled out from playing against Buccaneers

Tom Brady had one of the most-physical runs of his career on Sunday, but don’t expect to see any more moving forward this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Buffalo Bills, 33-27, on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay knocked off Buffalo in overtime on a walkoff touchdown pass by Brady.
The Bills still can’t stop the run. Leonard Fournette already has 57 yards on five carries, including a 47-yard touchdown run, and Tom Brady has four carries for 17 yards, picking up three first downs. The Buccaneers lead 10-0. It could (should?) be a bigger lead. Tampa Bay had...
Heading into week 14, the Buccaneers are taking on the Buffalo Bills in what may be their biggest challenge this season. The Rams game was also difficult, but many believe Buffalo is a Super Bowl contender despite their recent struggles. Tampa Bay is also hoping to get back to the championship game, meaning it might not be the first time these two teams meet. Let’s take a look at how the Bucs can pull off a statement win at home.
It was the kind of performance we've seen from Josh Allen before. Reminiscent of some of his performances in his rookie season, Buffalo's quarterback put the team on his back for the majority of Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. Allen not only led the charge to wipe out a 21-point halftime deficit, but he almost willed the team to victory after forcing overtime.
The Buccaneers needed every snap to beat the Bills in overtime on Sunday, so let's take a look at who was out there the most during the thrilling victory:. The immediate takeaway is that Rob Gronkowski played a season-high percentage of the team's snaps. He also played a season-high's worth of total snaps, but it's obvious the extra quarter caused that.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers raced out to a 24-3 lead over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but they had to stave off a furious comeback in order to walk away with a 33-27 overtime victory. After a dominant first half, the Buccaneers were stymied by a rejuvenated Buffalo defense. Ultimately, though, the Bucs were able to put the game away when it mattered.
