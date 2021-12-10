ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Acorn TV and TVNZ harvest second season of romantic comedy Under the Vines

By Jordan Pinto
c21media.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Networks-owned streamer Acorn TV and New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ have ordered a second season of romantic comedy Under the Vines. The renewal comes after the first season premiered on December 6 on Acorn TV in the US and Australia, and ahead of its January 10 premiere on Acorn...

www.c21media.net

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Help': Jodie Comer Drama Movie Reveals Release Date on Acorn TV

The Rose d’Or Award-winning drama film Help has been given an official release date on Acorn TV, coming to the streamer this January. The heartbreaking feature that will focus its lens on how healthcare has been handled during the pandemic stars Emmy winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, The Last Duel), Stephen Graham (The North Water, Line of Duty), and Lesley Sharp (Scott & Bailey, Three Girls).
MOVIES
wnypapers.com

'Leverage' crew steals a second season on IMDb TV

Fan-favorite series ‘Leverage: Redemption’ has been picked up for another season on Amazon’s free streaming service. On Thursday, IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, announced it has renewed the heist drama series “Leverage: Redemption” for a second season. All 16 episodes of the...
TV SERIES
Daily Herald

‘Under the Vines’ premieres Dec. 6 on AcornTV

AcornTV is a popular streaming channel for shows from Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand. Their latest series, “Under the Vines,” takes viewers to a beautiful location in New Zealand with two very different characters. Daisy Munroe (Rebecca Gibney) is a socialite from Sydney, Australia. She loves her Jimmy Choo...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Under The Vines’ On Acorn TV, Where An Aussie And A Brit Inherit A New Zealand Vineyard And Try To Make A Go Of It

If we were to describe to you a show like this: “City dwellers get in over their heads in the country and meet quirky townspeople,” you could name probably about ten series like this over the years, from comedies like Green Acres to light dramas like Virgin River. Acorn TV is giving us another iteration of this story, with two very charming leads — and lots of great views of New Zealand’s hills and mountains. Read on for more.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Gibney
Person
James Nesbitt
Person
Bertie Carvel
Person
Erin White
tvseriesfinale.com

With Love: Amazon Previews Holiday Romantic Comedy Series (Watch)

With Love is coming to Amazon Prime Video later this month, and the streaming service has released a preview for the holiday romantic comedy series. Starring Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriguez, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, and Benito Martinez, the TV show follows siblings “on a mission to find love and purpose.”
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Larkins’ On Acorn TV, A Retro Family Dramedy That’s British Comfort TV

People are excited about the return of The Waltons this year, despite the fact that the original series debuted almost 50 years ago. Why? Because that gentle kind of family drama — or dramedy — just doesn’t exist on TV anymore. But before The Waltons arrived on TV, there was The Larkins, a family from the British countryside that weathered good and bad times together. A new version of the series, based on a novel series by H.E. Bates, has arrived on Acorn TV.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Apple TV+’s ‘Invasion’ Renewed For Second Season

Apple TV+ has renewed the sci-fi drama, Invasion for a sophomore season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show’s renewal comes just two days before its first season finale’s debut on Friday. Invasion follows an alien invasion from the perspective of individuals around the world. It stars Golshifteh...
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: Chucky Scares Up a Second Season, Locke & Key Rises in the Rankings, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Coming as no surprise, Syfy’s new horror series Chucky has been renewed for a second season. That show has posted decent same-day ratings numbers for Syfy and has also done fairly well with its simulcast on USA. The show has also reportedly done very well in digital and delayed viewing, and it will begin an encore run on Peacock starting in December. It wraps up its eight-episode first season tonight, and when it returns it will continue to air on both Syfy and USA. The series acts as a sequel to the seventh film in the franchise Cult of Chucky and Brad Dourif reprises his role as the voice of Chucky. It has been well received by critics and fans, currently holding a 90% Fresh Rating and 88% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season will likely debut Fall 2022 and could have a larger episode order.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acorn Tv#Tvnz#The Vines#Amc Networks#Libertine Pictures#Eq Media Group#Troppo#Home#Hardy White Pictures#Acorn Media Enterprises
tvinsider.com

Hulu Comedy Series ‘PEN15’ to End With Season 2

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle‘s Hulu comedy series PEN15 is set to wrap up with its second season, the final episodes of which land on the streamer on December 3. According to Variety, a Hulu representative stated that Erskine and Konkle “feel the story they wanted to tell has come to an end with the upcoming second half of Season 2.”
TV SERIES
KFIL Radio

Romantic Comedy Holiday Movie Filmed in Hudson, WI is On TV Right Now

If you're looking to check out a new Christmas romantic comedy this holiday season, you can now watch a new movie that was filmed just up the road in Hudson, Wisconsin. When it comes to holiday movies and specials, there are the classics like White Christmas, It's A Wonderful Life, Home Alone, Christmas Vacation and others. And now there's a NEW Christmas romantic comedy movie that's streaming this holiday season-- and this one was filmed entirely in nearby Hudson, Wisconsin last winter.
HUDSON, WI
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
New Zealand
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
TV SERIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy