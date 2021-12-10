Acorn TV and TVNZ harvest second season of romantic comedy Under the Vines

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Coming as no surprise, Syfy’s new horror series Chucky has been renewed for a second season. That show has posted decent same-day ratings numbers for Syfy and has also done fairly well with its simulcast on USA. The show has also reportedly done very well in digital and delayed viewing, and it will begin an encore run on Peacock starting in December. It wraps up its eight-episode first season tonight, and when it returns it will continue to air on both Syfy and USA. The series acts as a sequel to the seventh film in the franchise Cult of Chucky and Brad Dourif reprises his role as the voice of Chucky. It has been well received by critics and fans, currently holding a 90% Fresh Rating and 88% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season will likely debut Fall 2022 and could have a larger episode order.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO