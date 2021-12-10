Russ Effortlessly Drops Bars Over OutKast’s “Aquemini” Instrumental In L.A. Leakers Freestyle 125

Accompanied with an all-star cast, Russ closes out 2021 with the release of the highly-anticipated sequel album, CHOMP 2, out now, via Russ My Way Inc. The second installment to 2020 original, which includes the Ab-Soul-featured hit “Who Wants What,” finds Russ evolving the series from a five-song EP to a high-profile full-length album with 14 new songs. For the sequel, he enlists his most features of both artists and producers yet with guest appearances by Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Westside Gunn, Styles P, Jadakiss, Big K.R.I.T., Snoop Dogg, Jay Electronica, Big Sean, Wale, Joey Badass, Conway The Machine, Ghostface Killah, Cyhi The Prynce, Lloyd Banks and Mozzy. The star-studded cast collaborates with a who’s who of legendary producers, including DJ Premier, Jake One, Mr. Porter, Hi-Tek, 9th Wonder, Harry Fraud, The Alchemist, Bink!, Boi-1da, Statik Selektah and Hit-Boy.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO