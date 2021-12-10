ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russ Effortlessly Drops Bars Over OutKast’s “Aquemini” Instrumental In L.A. Leakers Freestyle 125

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing through lock, loaded, and fully activated, Russ popped in to the LIFTOFF with the L.A. Leakers for his inaugural freestyle appearance with the 125th installment of the Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk series. Wasting no time to come through swinging, before Russ...

rapradar.com

Russ L.A. Leakers Freestyle

Off the heels of releasing his Chomp 2, Russ swung by Power 106 for the L.A. Leakers’ Lift Off show. For the show’s freestyle session, Russ showcased his keen bars by rhyming confidently over OutKast’s “Aquemini”. He referenced his competition, success, the holiday season, and Tina Knowles.
Russ Drops ‘CHOMP 2’ Album

No longer limited by major label constraints Russ has indulged more into his “boom bap side” lately, releasing his CHOMP EP in 2020. He revisits that mood again, returning with a sequel that’s even more beastly than the first. Now a full-fledged and fully fleshed out project,...
Russ Drops ‘CHOMP 2’ LP, Features Wale, Mozzy, Big Sean & More

Accompanied with an all-star cast, Russ closes out 2021 with the release of the highly-anticipated sequel album, CHOMP 2, out now, via Russ My Way Inc. The second installment to 2020 original, which includes the Ab-Soul-featured hit “Who Wants What,” finds Russ evolving the series from a five-song EP to a high-profile full-length album with 14 new songs. For the sequel, he enlists his most features of both artists and producers yet with guest appearances by Ransom, Papoose, The Game, Westside Gunn, Styles P, Jadakiss, Big K.R.I.T., Snoop Dogg, Jay Electronica, Big Sean, Wale, Joey Badass, Conway The Machine, Ghostface Killah, Cyhi The Prynce, Lloyd Banks and Mozzy. The star-studded cast collaborates with a who’s who of legendary producers, including DJ Premier, Jake One, Mr. Porter, Hi-Tek, 9th Wonder, Harry Fraud, The Alchemist, Bink!, Boi-1da, Statik Selektah and Hit-Boy.
New Video: Russ – ‘Utah Freestyle’

As the year comes to a close, Russ has been one of the busiest and most consistent artists around. This year, he dropped a song weekly for a long time. In September, he put out ‘Utah Freestyle‘ which was a self-produced Hip-Hop effort from him and a preview of what we can expect from CHOMP 2. Tonight, he’s back with the official video for the song.
