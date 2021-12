Is the Build Back Better Bill is fully paid for? It seems to be a never-ending dispute, doesn’t it?. On November 18, the Congressional Budget Office released its cost estimate for the Build Back Better Act, according to which the bill would spend $1.7 trillion over the years 2022 to 2031 and increase the budget deficit by $367 billion during that timeframe. At the same time, the Biden administration contended that the CBO was too conservative in its calculations of new revenue and that increased IRS tax enforcement would fully pay for the bill’s spending.

