Michigan State basketball vs. Penn State tipoff: Matchup analysis and a prediction

By Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
• What: Michigan State vs. Penn State

• When: 2 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing

• TV/Radio: Big Ten Network/Spartan Sports Network radio, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM; Sirius/XM Ch. 372 (MSU broadcast)

Records/Rankings: MSU is 8-2 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten, and ranked No. 19 in the latest Associated Press poll and No. 20 in USA Today Coaches poll. Penn State is 5-4 overall, 0-1 in the Big Ten and unranked.

• Coaches: MSU — Tom Izzo is 651-256 in his 27th season as a head coach, all with the Spartans. Penn State — Micah Shrewsberry is 20-52 in his third season as a head coach, the first two of those seasons spent at IU South Bend from 2005-2007.

• Series: MSU leads 41-9 all-time, including 60-58 in East Lansing in the only meeting last season.

• Projected betting line: MSU -11 (via oddsmaker Trevor Darnell)

Lineups

MSU

C (30) Marcus Bingham Jr. (7-0) 10.1

PF (10) Joey Hauser (6-9) 6.1

SF (44) Gabe Brown (6-8) 13.1

SG (5) Max Christie (6-6) 8.9

PG (2) Tyson Walker (6-0) 6.7

Penn State

C (21) John Harrar (6-9) 10.9

G (1) Seth Lundy (6-6) 14.3

G (2) Myles Dread (6-4) 6.4

G (22) Jalen Pickett (6-4) 13.4

G (11) Jaheam Cornwall (6-0) 3.9

• MSU update: The Spartans are coming off a 75-67 win at Minnesota to open Big Ten play, their second true road win of the season. Against the Gophers, Malik Hall had his fourth game of 15 or more points in his last seven outings. Interestingly, he’s also rebounded above his usual output in those games, averaging 7.5, versus just 3.6 in MSU's other six games this season. Another upward trend for Hall as a more complete player: He’s had 11 assists in his last five games after just one in MSU’s first five games. Hall has been terrific from beyond the arc all season, making 12 of 20 3-pointers (60%) after making 8 of 22 all of last winter. The Spartans continue to get it done collectively on the defensive end, where they’re fourth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per Kenpom.com, lead the Big Ten in blocked shots (6.7 per game) and are holding opponents to 37.9% shooting overall and 26.8% from long range.

• Penn State update: The Nittany Lions are coming off a 20-point win against Wagner, which followed a 12-point home loss to Ohio State to begin Big Ten play. This is their first season under coach Micah Shrewsberry, who was previously an assistant at Purdue and Butler, as well as with the Boston Celtics. The roster has some familiar names: Big man John Harrar, a popular name in the transfer portal last summer before deciding to return to State College; Michigander Myles Dread; Seth Lundy; and Sam Sessoms. Penn State’s best win is over Oregon State, but the Nittany Lions are yet to beat anyone who ranks in the top 130 via Kenpom.com, though they did lose a close game to Miami and fell in overtime on a neutral court to LSU. Like MSU, Penn State has trouble with turnovers. The Nittany Lions are turning the ball over on 21% of their possessions, which ranks 265th in college basketball. MSU is in the same realm.

• Inside the matchup: I’m interested to watch Marcus Bingham battle John Harrar. Certainly, Bingham remembers that the Spartans (and everybody else) kicked the tires on Harrar in the transfer portal. Harrar is a rugged rebounder, averaging 10.6 per game, and solid post scorer, though not a great defender at the rim. Bingham to this point has been good against heavier, more sturdy big men, bothering them with his improved strength and length. He’s averaging a career-best 7.1 rebounds himself and blocking 3.0 shots per game. Penn State's struggles have been with outside shooting, turnovers and defense in the paint. There’s enough seasoned talent on this Nittany Lions roster, though, to beat most Big Ten teams on a given night. The Spartans should be wary of that.

• Prediction: MSU is yet to have a flat performance this season, which says good things about their maturity, leadership and focus. As long as it doesn’t happen against Penn State, I think MSU is better in enough areas to win another game without sweating the final minutes.

Make it: MSU 78, Penn State 69

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

