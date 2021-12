While the decision to hit the road and get out of town may be easy, planning on how to get there and where you'll stay when you arrive can be anything but simple. From trying to get a good deal on flights to making sure you're not overpaying for a place to stay, there are plenty of things that can go wrong while making arrangements for your trip. Fortunately, the internet has made it easy to research and book travel options in a few simple clicks. But if you're planning on hitting the road soon, experts warn that there's one website you should never use to book a hotel room. Read on to see what you should avoid when you're looking for lodging.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 HOURS AGO