Better.com Board Of Directors Announce CEO Is 'Taking Time Off'

By Maggie Valenti
 4 days ago
The board of directors of the online mortgage company Better.com announced Friday that CEO Vishal Garg is “taking time off effective immediately,” in an email sent to company staff. “Vishal [Garg] will be taking time off effective immediately. During this interim period Kevin Ryan as CFO will...

