‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White on ‘6666’ Future: ‘Taylor Sheridan, He Giveth And Taketh Away’

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbCty_0dJdtNnY00

“Yellowstone” star Jefferson White teased what’s coming next for his iconic character, Jimmy Hurdstrom, on the hit Paramount Network show. Or, should we say, what could come next for him on the “Yellowstone” spin-off series, “6666.”

Creator Taylor Sheridan has been busy making new spin-off shows set in the “Yellowstone” universe, and he started introducing one such show to us through White’s character, Jimmy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vt8j99VtWiE

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outsider Interviews: Jefferson White of "Yellowstone" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vt8j99VtWiE)

During Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” John Dutton sent Jimmy down to the Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas to learn how to be a proper cowboy. We’ve seen bits and pieces of his journey down there on the flagship show. But we also might see a full-fledged character arc for Jimmy on the “6666” spin-off show when it eventually airs.

Here’s what the actor himself had to say about Jimmy’s potential future and where he could see Taylor Sheridan taking Jimmy in later seasons.

Outsider’s One-on-One Chat With ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White

Outsider’s Jim Casey sat down with “Yellowstone” star Jefferson White earlier this week. When Jim asked for a tease of what’s to come, White gave him an honest answer.

“I wish I knew. I wish I knew anything about Jimmy’s future,” White revealed to Outsider. “Anytime I try to predict what’s going to happen next, anytime I try to get ahead of the eight ball and imagine that I know what’s best for Jimmy or for the show, Taylor proves me wrong.”

Taylor Sheridan has surprised “Yellowstone” fans and cast members in many ways throughout the last four seasons. Many of these surprises have been welcome, adding depth and nuance to an already incredible story. The fact that the show (and hopefully the coming spin-offs) isn’t overly predictable just makes it more fun to watch.

“[Sheridan] writes something that I never would’ve expected that’s better than I ever could have imagined,” White continued. “So at this point, I’ve learned to just put my faith in Taylor Sheridan, and he giveth and he taketh away. And we’re all going to find out together just who he giveth what and from whom he taketh away what.”

So basically, some of Sheridan’s characters will win, while others will lose. That’s a theme we’ve seen time and again through “Yellowstone.” Especially when it comes to Jimmy. He wins a job on the ranch but loses any sense of familiarity or comfort. He wins a new family but loses his old one to past mistakes. Jimmy wins a girlfriend but loses his job and newfound family (not to mention his spine).

So now that Jimmy’s given up everything and gone down to the Four-Sixes, what else is left for him to lose? What could Taylor Sheridan possibly take away? From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like once Jimmy loses absolutely everything, then he has absolutely everything to gain.

