ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints have a big get-right opportunity against the Jets

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gn8BA_0dJdsqCk00

The New Orleans Saints can’t afford to mess this up. They may be riding the longest losing streak of the Sean Payton era and are without several key players due to injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak, but the New York Jets present a great opportunity for the Saints to get back on track. Especially if Alvin Kamara, the best player on their team, is healthy and ready to get back to work.

New York has only won 5 of their last 28 games, with 3 victories coming this season under first-year head coach Robert Saleh. His defense has missed star pass rusher Carl Lawson since his season-ending injury in training camp and struggled to make much progress in defending either the run or the pass. New Orleans should find some success in moving the ball, with a few days of extra rest from last week’s Thursday night game benefiting Taysom Hill and his injured finger.

On the other side of the ball, the Jets are trying to build some confidence in rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who just had maybe his best game of the season. He completed 60.5% of his throws for 226 yards and two touchdown passes (scoring another touchdown run on the ground) against the Philadelphia Eagles, but a late-game interception and a productive day from the Philly offense still led to a 33-18 Jets loss.

Rookie draft pick Elijah Moore has been effective for New York — and better than any of the Saints receivers New Orleans preferred to him, frustratingly — but he’s questionable to play with a quadriceps injury. The Jets also lost Corey Davis to injured reserve this week, so they could be down both of the starting wideouts in an already-mediocre offense.

Still, the Saints can’t look at this as an easy win. New York got the jump on two good teams earlier this year, beating the 8-4 Tennessee Titans in overtime and upsetting the 7-5 Cincinnati Bengals. New Orleans could be knocked off just as easily. If Kamara and Hill can’t get the offense going and the defense continues to show vulnerabilities, their losing streak could stretch into six games. It’s going to take mistake-free football from Sean Payton’s squad to put this opponent away.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Sean Payton#Wideouts#Titans#Cincinnati Bengals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
929thelake.com

Saints Break Their Losing Streak With 30-9 Win Against The Jets

The New Orleans Saints used excellent performances by their defense and star running back Alvin Kamara to break their five-game losing streak and take down the New York Jets 30-9. For the first time since week eight against Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Halloween, New Orleans is back in the win...
NFL
jetnation.com

No Surprises for Jets Inactives vs Saints

With kickoff roughly 90 minutes away, the Jets have announced today’s inactives against the New Orleans Saints. There were no surprises on the list with the biggest blows being running back Tevin Coleman and nickel cornerback Michael Carter II.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints vs. Jets Pregame Report - Week 14

Sunday sees the Saints (5-7) trying to put an end to their five-game skid, as they take on the Jets (3-9) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. New Orleans sees their season in jeopardy, and desperately needs to notch a win to keep postseason Wild Card aspirations alive. Here's how you can keep up with all the action for the game, as well as some information you need to know ahead of kickoff.
NFL
NBC Sports

Saints lead Jets 10-6 at halftime

The good news for the Jets is that they’ve found a kicker who is capable of putting the ball through the uprights, but the bad news is that they still trail the Saints at halftime. Alvin Kamara ran for 75 yards and a touchdown in the first half of...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Saints Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the New Orleans Saints is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Saints 10 - 6. The Jets began the game on offense and went three and out. On the ensuing Saints drive the Jets defense picked up where they left off last week, allowing a long, methodical Saints drive ending in a field goal for an early 3 - 0 Saints lead. The first quarter ended with the score still 3 - 0 as Ty Johnson killed the Jets with three drops in the quarter, resulting in three consecutive three and outs for the Jets.
NFL
WWL

Here's what to look for as the Saints take on the Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Welcome to a cold and windy East Rutherford, New Jersey for today's Saints game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. It was cold and windy outside, not as swirling windy conditions inside. That's something you want to look for especially with Brett Maher, the kicker for the Saints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy