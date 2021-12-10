ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. weather: severe storms, multiple tornadoes possible as a powerful storm system heads east

By Adam Krueger
 4 days ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A severe weather outbreak looms Friday night as a powerful storm system and cold front head eastward across the U.S.

The worst of it will be centered around the Mississippi River and Ohio River region, including parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. The brown “enhanced” risk zone is where tornadoes are most likely. Not only could this be a multi-tornado event, but the Storm Prediction Center also says there is a risk for strong tornadoes, meaning EF-2 or stronger.

Complicating matters is the fact that this severe weather outbreak will happen after dark. As is often the case, nighttime tornadoes are especially dangerous as people may not receive crucial information while they’re asleep.

Also, tornadoes are difficult to spot during the night.

The series of futurecast images above show the progression of storms throughout the night.

