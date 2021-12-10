ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand marks 20 years of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand's Hobbiton, home of the Hobbits in the...

Evening Star

Lord of the Rings movies turn 20

This December, the first of three critically acclaimed, sprawling fantasy epic films — "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" — turns 20 years old. A defining blockbuster of the early 2000s, the Lord of the Rings films launched countless millions into the depth of author J.R.R. Tolkien's world, first started in the 1930s and built upon with several more books until his death in 1973.
MOVIES
Gamespot

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Teased for The Game Awards

What has Geoff Keighley got in his pockets? Gameses! In addition to enough “World Premieres” to form a fellowship, it seems likely that the host will also reveal new information on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum at The Game Awards on December 9. Earlier today, in a tweet from...
VIDEO GAMES
#The Lord Of The Rings#Trilogy#Hobbits
Winter is Coming

What is the order of the Lord of the Rings?

Ever since they were published in the 1950s, The Lord of the Rings books by J.R.R. Tolkien have been the seminal fantasy text of the last century. Peter Jackson made them into hugely successful movies, and they influenced everything from The Wheel of Time to Game of Thrones. If you’d...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thetacomaledger.com

The Fellowship turns 20: a “The Lord of the Rings” retrospective

The LOTR films continue to show the quality of those who created them two decades later. Twenty years ago, when I was a seven-year-old boy, I went to the theater to see some Disney movie. That was when I first saw the trailer for “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”. For three staggering minutes my seven-year-old eyes popped out my head, my ears danced and my heart recoiled in gleeful terror and awe.
MOVIES
localsyr.com

New York’s favorite “Lord of the Rings” character revealed

(WSYR-TV) — With over two dozen video games, a prequel movie trilogy released in 2012, and Amazon Studios producing a television series releasing next year, it’s no mystery how the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy managed to capture our attention for two decades. The first film...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Movies
asapland.com

‘The Lord of the Rings’: this is the Russian television version of Tolkien’s novel that had been lost for 30 years

Fans of the “rare” and forgotten versions of various franchises that we love and love, we are in luck because Russian television 5TV has recovered a long-lost work: the TV movie ‘ранители‘(literally’ Guardians’) which he adapts for the late-Soviet market ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, the first part of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ by JRR Tolkien.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Lord of the Rings’ at 20: Why Peter Jackson’s Trilogy Was One of Hollywood’s Riskiest Projects Ever

After success with several small-scale films, Peter Jackson in 1992 told Variety he was looking for a project “that will really push me.” He found something that surpassed everyone’s expectations. This month marks the 20th anniversary of Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,” which kicked off the 2001-2003 film trilogy based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. In 2000, Jackson told Variety “LOTR” was “the Holy Grail of filmmaking, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” In retrospect, handing this massive project to Jackson seems like a no-brainer: great material for a great filmmaker. But in fact, there were so many unknown...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Lord of the Rings Books in Order: Chronologically and by Release Date

Reading Tolkien can feel a little intimidating for some - and it shouldn't be!. Whether you're thinking of reading more of Tolkien's work in preparation for Amazon's The Lord of the Rings or The War of the Rohirrim, or, ideally, just because you love the Professor's world, you might not be sure where to start. The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings are quite obvious, but beyond that, reading Tolkien can feel a little intimidating for some - and it shouldn't be! Below, we share the order in which to read J. R. R. Tolkien's books; just bear in mind there's no single recipe for successful reading, so it might not be as straightforward as you think!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mental_Floss

When The Beatles Wanted to Star in a Lord of the Rings Movie

While Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the most critically acclaimed film series of all time, it could’ve turned out completely different. Before the likes of Elijah Wood and Viggo Mortensen were cast, familiar faces such as Liam Neeson, Uma Thurman, and even Vin Diesel were considered for roles. And prior to Jackson’s take on J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, a certain group of mop-topped pop stars tried to get an adaptation going.
MOVIES
pocketgamer.com

Top Ten Commanders in The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War

Whether you choose good or evil, we break down which Commanders will serve you best. When you’re just about to start your journey in Middle-earth, it’s best to have by your side a powerful Commander who is able to deal with all of that and successfully perform his duty. No matter if the Commander is one that you’re already well accustomed to from the books or movies or you’re just trying out a new faction for a change, we’ve gathered 10 of the best Commanders in The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War to help you out.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Great New Trailer for the Upcoming THE LORD OF THE RINGS: GOLLUM Video Game

Daedalic Entertainment has released a new trailer for its upcoming video game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth. This is a story-driven action-adventure game that focuses on Gollum and this trailer gives us a look at the character and how he will be portrayed in the series. As you’ll see, it’s very close to what Peter Jackson did with the character in the films.
VIDEO GAMES

