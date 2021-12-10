ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Utah's Unhealthiest Restaurant Order

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

While unhealthy food may be bad for your body, it's good for the soul. Sometimes you just need to indulge in meals filled with fat, carbs, and sugar.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's unhealthiest restaurant order. The website states, "...identifying the least healthy eatery in every state is a bit tricky, which is why this list points out the unhealthiest restaurant orders we could find in every state based on menu descriptions, calorie counts, local publications, and customer reviews."

According to Eat This, Not That! , the unhealthiest restaurant order in Utah is the Crown Burger at Crown Burgers in Salt Lake City. According to the website, the Crown Burger is a 1/4 pound cheeseburger topped with hot spiced pastrami and has the restaurant's special fry sauce.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant order:

"Utah's Crown Burgers features a burger-centric menu that almost guarantees you grab one of their massive sandwiches, like the pastrami-topped Crown Burger, or a signature item like the Smothered Burrito."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's unhealthiest restaurant order.

