CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston man was sentenced today to three years and two months in prison for a federal gun crime. According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, Richard Howard King II, 26, was involved in an argument with another individual at a bar in Cross Lanes on March 13, 2021. During the argument, King retrieved a gun from his car and fired a .45 caliber round from it. King admitted that he possessed the round of .45 caliber Tula ammunition that was fired from the gun and that he was prohibited from possessing the ammunition as a result of a 2016 federal conviction. King was still on supervised release for the prior felony conviction at the time.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO