CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Before Tony Elliott spoke made his introduction to the Charlottesville community at todays press conference, he got the chance to meet his new group of players. Sunday night, Elliott spoke to the team who's coming off of an emotional week as Bronco Mendenhall announced he is stepping down at the conclusion of this season. While it was emotional for a lot of Wahoos, they know that the future is bright with Elliott.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO