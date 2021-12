AUSTIN — The coronavirus variant Omicron was detected in Texas, state officials announced Monday, but much remains unknown on how this variant will impact the state. The female patient tested positive for the variant in Harris County, county health officials said. She was fully vaccinated and while she is isolating and recovering from symptoms, she has not needed to be hospitalized. As of noon on Dec. 7, there was only one confirmed case of the Omicron variant, officials added.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO