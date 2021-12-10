Yeah you nailed it at the end...

Your gut or from what you hear or just our track record lately? ** -- hokietom87 12/14/2021 12:13PM. All of the above Never a good sign when they go elsewhere the final weekend -- Brewing_Hokie 12/14/2021 12:31PM. Think Mich wants him to change positions. seriously doubt he's a QB target...
The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?. It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.
Another Alabama player has won the Heisman trophy. The Tigers held Bryce Young for the majority of the Iron Bowl but he was able to have his Heisman moment at the end of the game when he was able to lead the Crimson Tide offense on an incredible 98-yard drive in the final minutes of the game.
Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
The Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York is one of the most-special nights of the year for the college football world. However, it appears the Heisman Trophy ceremony could need some reformatting. The 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony is currently taking place on ESPN. We have four finalists this year –...
A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
Down goes Kentucky! The No. 10 Wildcats fell to unranked Notre Dame on Saturday night in exciting fashion (for those outside of Lexington). The Fighting Irish entered the game 3-4, before a late Blake Wesley jumper but ND up two with 13 seconds to go. Dane Goodwin put an exclamation on the win with a fastbreak dunk after a timely stop.
Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
The Chiefs quarterback celebrated the team’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders by running to smooch his fiancée. There’s no better person to celebrate a big victory with than your fiancée! Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help but run off and kiss Brittany Matthew on Sunday December 12, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders in an impressive 48 to 9 victory. Brittany, 26, seemed so in love with Patrick, 26, as she shared the video on her Instagram with a pair of loving emojis on Monday December 13.
An anonymous Jacksonville Jaguars player has a pretty damning quote on Urban Meyer in the wake of the latest drama. Meyer is in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, but it’s unclear if he’ll make it to a second season. The Jaguars are bad, at 2-11 on the season, and there’s been a constant swirl of drama surrounding the first-year NFL head coach.
The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they also suffered an injury to one of their key offensive contributors. James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.
Kyler Murray made a lot of nice plays on Monday night, but he sure made a big mistake on the last play of his Arizona Cardinals’ 30-23 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals were down 10 late in the game and kicked a field goal with 37 seconds left to make it 30-23. Arizona then improbably recovered an onside kick to give themselves a chance to tie the game. But their final possession went poorly.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is returning to Knoxville for the 2022 season, he tweeted Sunday. A graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, Hooker is electing to use his eligibility relief from the NCAA instead of entering the NFL Draft. “Looking forward to many more,” Hooker wrote. “Let’s run it back.”...
Since Justin Thomas' rise to prominence in the golf world, he has built some very high-profile relationships with some of the world's biggest sports icons. 15-time major winner Tiger Woods described Thomas as a brother to himself and a big brother to his son Charlie. We should see this group reunite again at the PNC Championship this week.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler became one of hottest names on the market when he entered the transfer portal at the end of the Sooners’ 2021 regular season. On Monday, he announced his next step in college football. From his personal Twitter account, Rattler shared that he would be...
Comments / 0