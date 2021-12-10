Yeah you nailed it at the end...

The Chiefs quarterback celebrated the team’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders by running to smooch his fiancée. There’s no better person to celebrate a big victory with than your fiancée! Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help but run off and kiss Brittany Matthew on Sunday December 12, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders in an impressive 48 to 9 victory. Brittany, 26, seemed so in love with Patrick, 26, as she shared the video on her Instagram with a pair of loving emojis on Monday December 13.

