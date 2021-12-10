Purdue loses their first game as #1, to Rutgers

December 12, 2021, was a dark day for the Auburn football fanbase. Three-year starting QB Bo Nix has officially announced he won’t be returning on Sunday night, refuting the E2C Network’s prior report that the AU legacy signal-caller was on his way back to the Plains. Not long...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
Brent Venables‘ sons won’t be joining their dad at Oklahoma. Per Grace Raynor of The Athletic, head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that both Jake and Tyler Venables will be staying with Clemson. Tyler is a safety and will be a junior in 2022 after putting up his best...
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams tells On3 that he has decommitted from Notre Dame. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Williams had been committed to the Irish since August. Williams sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. Dear family, friends & supporters,. I would like to start...
Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Branch is the No. 50 prospect in the 2022 class according...
Yet another SEC West starting quarterback is changing schools. Bo Nix announced on Instagram Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal. “It’s time that I move on to the next chapter in my life. To reach further goals, I’ve decided it’s best for me to be a grad transfer and find a new start somewhere else,” Nix said.
(Iowa City) -- The Iowa football program received a commitment from Class of 2023 quarterback Marco Lainez III. Lainez -- a native of Skillman, New Jersey -- is a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.
East Tennessee State is going to be looking for a new head coach. Randy Sanders announced on Monday that he will be stepping down and retiring after four seasons with the school. Sanders went 11-2 for the 2021 season and 26-17 overall in four seasons with the school. He also...
Nebraska got a big-time commitment on Wednesday from one of the best players in Minnesota. Running back Emmett Johnson, better known as “Minnesota’s Mr. Football” committed to the Cornhuskers and confirmed that he’s also going to get a look on kick returns as well. Johnson spoke...
At first glance, it looked like those schools, especially the likes of Alabama and LSU, could have had the advantage over the Longhorns, with Campbell's priorities seemingly focused on the program that he feels is best to get him to the next level. However, there were other contributing factors as...
Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Rattler will join former Sooners assistant Shane Beamer at South Carolina. Rattler, who spent three seasons at OU after a 5-star high school career in Phoenix, announced his decision on social media. After redshirting behind Jalen Hurts in...
The news coming out of the Iowa football program lately has made your head spin. Player transfers, early NFL entries, and recruiting news have given fans plenty to keep up on. You can file this story under recruiting, and it's more good news for the Iowa Hawkeye football program. The...
We are one day away from 2021 Early National Signing Day and here’s a look at five college football teams that will be big winners when it’s all over. There are few days that offer more excitement for college football fans than Early National Signing Day. It used to just be signing day, which there is a later signing day in February, but for all intents and purposes, the biggest recruiting day of the year is Wednesday.
It’s Signing Day and we’re seeing all kinds of recruiting drama across the college football landscape. The latest bit of news involves a top cornerback who initially committed to Ohio State. On Friday, 2022 four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks announced that he is flipping his commitment. Brooks decommitted from...
USC running back Kenan Christon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz confirmed Tuesday night. Formerly a four-star recruit, Christon was the No. 30 running back in the 2019 class, via the On3 Consensus, and the San Diego native was the No. 49 overall prospect in California. A two-sport athlete, Christon was both a running back on the football team and a sprinter on the track team — he was part of a Pac-12 Championship sprint relay quartet last season.
