ETH/USD – Daily Chart. The ETH/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto market breaks down at $4,000, leading the price to push through some underlying support levels in the process. The 14-day SMA indicator is over the 50-day SMA indicator, with a bearish candlestick moving against the bigger trading tool around the value line. The Stochastic Oscillators are at the range 20 as the lines seemingly attempt to open around it. That suggests the possibility that the market may soon make a rebounding move.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO