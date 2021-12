High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic will continue to keep the Susquehanna Valley's weather quiet. With clear skies and light winds we'll drop to near 30 tonight. Our winds will shift the the north Tuesday behind a weak cool front but with sun we'll still be above average with high temperatures in the low 50s. The flow will continue to turn to out of the east, bringing in more moisture Wednesday. That could be the coolest day of the week and it'll be damp with some patchy light rain or drizzle keeping us mostly in the 40s. Thursday may be the warmest day of the week as we head toward 60 and may set a record. Some showers maybe around Thursday night with another cool front and that will trim our temperatures to the lower 50s Friday and more rain will arrive on Saturday. We'll finish the weekend with seasonably chilly weather as skies clear Sunday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO