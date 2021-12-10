Ayurvedic Ingredient Market is Booming with Unstoppable Rate | Botique, Dabur, Charak Pharma

According to the new research report "Warehouse Management System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment (On Premises, Cloud), Tier Type (Advanced, Intermediate, Basic), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Warehouse Management System (WMS) market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 6.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.7%. Emerging economies are mainly contributing to the growth of the industry. New manufacturing units are now being set up in developing nations due to the ease of business norms and policies and cheap labor availability. Rising investments in these countries by global multinationals are also a key contributor to the growth of the WMS market.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO